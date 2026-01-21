Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday spoke on the evolving nature of warfare in a rapidly changing world, asserting that India must prioritise military strength if it wants to emerge as a truly powerful nation. Highlighting the Indian Air Force’s expanding capabilities and citing recent operational successes, he issued a clear warning to Pakistan. Singh said the IAF has repeatedly demonstrated its ability, from evacuation missions to precision strikes, and stressed that national security cannot be ensured through economic strength alone.

‘Can Bring Them To Their Knees In Hours’

The Air Force chief said the IAF has proven its capabilities across operations, including evacuating people from conflict zones such as Sudan and targeting terror infrastructure and terrorists. Citing action against Pakistan, Singh claimed the IAF struck multiple locations within hours and forced them to “kneel”, describing it as a demonstration of air power.

He said the IAF’s performance reflected the force’s operational reach and readiness, adding that such capabilities must be strengthened further in an era where threats evolve quickly and conflicts can escalate without warning.

‘Economic Strength Alone Won’t Protect Sovereignty’

Singh underlined that military power remains the ultimate measure of national strength, arguing that sovereignty cannot be defended by economic growth alone. He said history shows that even economically strong societies can be conquered if they lack the ability to protect themselves, citing India’s past experience of colonisation despite earlier economic dominance.

The IAF chief said every country needs a strong military because without it, it becomes vulnerable to external aggression. Pointing to examples such as Venezuela and Iraq, he argued that nations without sufficient deterrence can be pressured, destabilised or attacked.

‘Willpower Matters More Than Power’

He also stressed that beyond possessing strength, a nation must have the will to use it when required. Singh warned that restraint without credible strength and intent can be misread as weakness. According to him, restraint is seen as capability only when it is backed by power and demonstrated readiness.

Singh’s remarks come amid heightened focus on modern conflict domains and India’s push to upgrade defence preparedness across air, land and sea.