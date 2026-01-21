Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats

EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats

The European Parliament’s trade committee had been preparing for a vote in the coming weeks to remove several tariffs on US industrial goods as part of the deal reached last July.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The European Parliament has decided to pause work on approving a key EU-US trade agreement after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs linked to his demands over Greenland, according to a report. The move, seen as a political warning shot to Washington, comes as the European Union weighs how strongly it should respond if Trump follows through with duties against long-standing US allies. While the delay does not cancel the agreement, lawmakers say it signals that “business as usual” is no longer possible as transatlantic tensions rise, with the deal already criticised in Europe as heavily tilted in America’s favour.

Parliament Hits Pause

The European Parliament’s trade committee had been preparing for a vote in the coming weeks to remove several tariffs on US industrial goods as part of the deal reached last July. However, the approval process has now been frozen, with planned votes postponed. Committee chair Bernd Lange indicated that Trump’s tariff threats have undermined the basis for moving forward, pushing the agreement into an indefinite hold.

The agreement had been negotiated after months of wrangling, during which Washington imposed 15% tariffs on EU goods. Despite that, EU lawmakers were considering proceeding with safeguards, but Trump’s renewed pressure has triggered a rethink.

Greenland Threat Sparks Backlash

The suspension follows escalating disputes over Greenland, as Trump has repeatedly pushed for US control of the territory and warned of tariffs against European countries opposing his demands. Reports said he threatened duties targeting six EU nations, a move that triggered strong political backlash inside Europe and sharpened calls for a firm response.

France has publicly backed the freeze, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemning the use of customs duties as “blackmail” and saying the EU has powerful tools to respond.

Deal Seen As Unequal

A key reason for resistance is that many EU lawmakers view the trade pact as unbalanced. Under the arrangement, the EU would cut tariffs on multiple US industrial goods, while the US would maintain a 15% tariff on many EU products. Lawmakers argue this creates a mismatch in concessions, increasing political pressure within the Parliament.

The freeze is expected to delay the trade agreement substantially and risks opening a wider EU-US trade confrontation if tariff threats translate into action

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
European Union Breaking News Greenland ABP Live TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
World
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget