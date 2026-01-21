Pakistan Mocks India, Uses ‘Handshake Bhool Gaye’ Line In Australia Tour Promo - Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Mocks India, Uses ‘Handshake Bhool Gaye’ Line In Australia Tour Promo - Watch

Pakistan take a cheeky dig at India over the handshake controversy in a promo released ahead of Australia’s T20I tour, sparking buzz on social media.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia will be touring Pakistan soon for a three-match T20I series, starting January 29, 2026. A promo has been released for the tour, featuring some of the hosts' players.

However, while the ad should have focused on Pakistan and Australia's dynamics, the former snuck in a moment to try and mock India over the recent handshake row.

The promo features an Australian tourist in Pakistan. As he steps out of a cab, the driver calls him back saying "handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hai padosiyo ke paas bhi ruke the (You forgot the handshake, looks like you even stopped by the neighbours)". Check it out:

India-Pakistan Handshake Row Explained

Following the deadly terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam region, team India refused to shake hands with Pakistani players at the ACC Asia Cup 2025.

The two met on three occasions in the tournament, including the final, and kept their stance firm. When India beat Pakistan for the first time, they walked back to the dressing room and closed the door shut. Later on, Suryakumar Yadav, their captain, dedicated the win to the terrorist attack victims and their families.

Notably, India won on all three of these occasions at the Asia Cup, extending their impressive recent head-to-head record against the arch rival.

This 'no-handshake' sentiment was echoed by the country's women's team at the ICC Women's World Cup, and even by the country's youth teams in their respective fixtures with Pakistan.

The two sides will meet in a few weeks at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is being held majorly in India, but Pakistan have refused to travel and so the match, a group stage fixture, will be played in Sri Lanka instead.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Australia tour Pakistan?

Australia will tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, starting on January 29, 2026.

What was unusual about the promo for the Australia tour?

The promo included a jab at India over a recent handshake row, implying the Australian player had been with them before visiting Pakistan.

Why did India refuse to shake hands with Pakistan at the ACC Asia Cup 2025?

Following a terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam region, the Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players.

How did India perform against Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2025?

India won all three matches against Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2025, including the final, extending their head-to-head record.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Pak Vs Aus Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan India Pakistan Handshake
