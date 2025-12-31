Shami India Comeback Buzz: Veteran Pacer Likely To Return For IND vs NZ ODIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami might be on the cusp of ending his hiatus wih the national team.

Last representing the Men in Blue in their victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Shami has endured injury, a forgettable IPL season, and then an extended snub from the Indian team in all formats.

However, a report by NDTV states that he could make a comeback in the imminent India vs New Zealand ODI series, which kicks off a few days into the new year.

Shami India ODI Return On The Cards: Report

According to the NDTV report, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source revealed that Mohammad Shami's domestic performances are being monitored and that he is "looking good for the New Zealand One-Day Series".

"Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility."

Shami is currently playing for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (a 50-over domestic tournament), and also represented the state in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, displaying good form.

Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah is speculated to be rested for the IND vs NZ ODI series as part of his workload management, and if that turns out to be the case, someone like Shami could perfectly slot in.

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for these matches, so whether Shami finally returns to the Indian team or not remains to be seen.