India–Iran Trade Explained: What India Imports And Exports

HomeNewsIndiaIndia–Iran Trade Explained: What India Imports And Exports

Several projects through which India aims to strengthen connectivity with Central Asia, Russia and Europe rely on Iran as a major transit hub.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:13 AM (IST)

Iran is currently facing a severe political and economic crisis. Nationwide protests have posed a major challenge to the government, with the situation deteriorating to the extent that internet and mobile services have been restricted across the country. The turmoil is not limited to Iran alone; it could also affect countries like India, which have deep strategic and trade ties with Tehran.

Amid this backdrop, US President Donald Trump has announced that any country engaging in trade with Iran will face an additional 25 per cent tariff. This has raised concerns in India, as New Delhi is one of Iran’s key trading partners.

Why Is Iran Important For India

Iran occupies a crucial place in India’s foreign and trade policy. Several projects through which India aims to strengthen connectivity with Central Asia, Russia and Europe rely on Iran as a major transit hub. Of particular strategic importance is the Chabahar Port, located on Iran’s southeastern coast.

Chabahar allows India to bypass Pakistan and access Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe directly. The port is also a vital part of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This corridor helps India reduce transit time by nearly 40 per cent and logistics costs by about 30 per cent. Any instability in Iran affecting Chabahar could deal a significant blow to India’s geo-economic strategy.

Impact On India-Iran Trade

According to official figures, bilateral trade between India and Iran stood at around $1.68 billion in FY 2024–25. India exported goods worth $1.24 billion to Iran, while imports from Iran were valued at $0.44 billion, giving India a trade surplus of roughly $0.80 billion.

India’s key exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, electrical machinery and synthetic fibres. In return, India imports dry fruits, chemicals and glass products from Iran. If the crisis deepens and disrupts the Chabahar port or the INSTC route, India–Iran trade could be directly affected.

Oil And Gas: Why India Could Face More Trouble

Iran is among the world’s major oil and gas producers. If the crisis spills over to the Strait of Hormuz, global oil supplies could be severely disrupted, as nearly 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes through this route.

India imports over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Any spike in global oil prices would inflate India’s import bill, pushing up transportation costs, freight charges and overall inflation. Rising petrol and diesel prices could further intensify inflationary pressures on the Indian economy.

Why Stability In Iran Matters To India

The ongoing crisis in Iran is not just an internal issue for a neighbouring country; it is closely linked to India’s trade, energy security and strategic interests. Projects such as the Chabahar port, the INSTC corridor and stable oil supplies are integral to India’s long-term economic planning.

If conditions in Iran worsen further, India will need to brace itself for far-reaching economic and strategic consequences.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
