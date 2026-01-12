Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAnother Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen

Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen

Police and local sources said Das did not return home on Sunday night, prompting his family to search for him across the area. When they failed to locate him, they informed the police.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

Another Hindu man has been killed in Bangladesh, with miscreants murdering 28-year-old Samir Kumar Das on the evening of January 11 in Dagonbhuiyan, Feni, before making off with his CNG autorickshaw, according to police and local sources. Das, who had long earned his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw, was the eldest son of Kartik Kumar Das and Rina Rani Das. The incident has intensified concerns over security and minority safety, coming amid repeated reports of violence affecting Hindu families in different parts of the country.

Body Found At 2 am; Autorickshaw Missing

Police and local sources said Das did not return home on Sunday night, prompting his family to search for him across the area. When they failed to locate him, they informed the police.

At around 2 am, locals reportedly spotted his blood-soaked body near Muhuri Bari in South Karimpur. Police reached the spot, recovered the body and later sent it to the Feni General Hospital morgue for further procedures.

The theft of Das’s vehicle after the murder has strengthened suspicion that the attack may have been linked to robbery, though investigators have not ruled out other motives.

Police Probe Underway

Officer-in-charge of Dagonbhuiyan Police Station, Mohammad Fayzul Azim, said police were working to establish the actual reason behind the killing. He stated that investigators were examining whether Das was murdered with the intention of stealing the autorickshaw or if there were other factors involved.

A case has already been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the officer added.

Anxiety Among Bangladesh’s Hindus

The killing comes at a time when Bangladesh’s Hindu minority continues to report episodes of violence, intimidation and insecurity. In recent years, there have been repeated incidents involving assaults, vandalism, and targeted attacks on Hindu homes and religious sites, with community members often alleging they are singled out due to their faith. Rights observers have warned that weak prosecution and delayed action can fuel impunity, adding to fear among minority families.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindus In Bangladesh Hindus Killed In Bangladesh Samir Kumar Das Yunus Govt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
World
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget