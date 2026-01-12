Another Hindu man has been killed in Bangladesh, with miscreants murdering 28-year-old Samir Kumar Das on the evening of January 11 in Dagonbhuiyan, Feni, before making off with his CNG autorickshaw, according to police and local sources. Das, who had long earned his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw, was the eldest son of Kartik Kumar Das and Rina Rani Das. The incident has intensified concerns over security and minority safety, coming amid repeated reports of violence affecting Hindu families in different parts of the country.

Body Found At 2 am; Autorickshaw Missing

Police and local sources said Das did not return home on Sunday night, prompting his family to search for him across the area. When they failed to locate him, they informed the police.

At around 2 am, locals reportedly spotted his blood-soaked body near Muhuri Bari in South Karimpur. Police reached the spot, recovered the body and later sent it to the Feni General Hospital morgue for further procedures.

The theft of Das’s vehicle after the murder has strengthened suspicion that the attack may have been linked to robbery, though investigators have not ruled out other motives.

Police Probe Underway

Officer-in-charge of Dagonbhuiyan Police Station, Mohammad Fayzul Azim, said police were working to establish the actual reason behind the killing. He stated that investigators were examining whether Das was murdered with the intention of stealing the autorickshaw or if there were other factors involved.

A case has already been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the officer added.

Anxiety Among Bangladesh’s Hindus

The killing comes at a time when Bangladesh’s Hindu minority continues to report episodes of violence, intimidation and insecurity. In recent years, there have been repeated incidents involving assaults, vandalism, and targeted attacks on Hindu homes and religious sites, with community members often alleging they are singled out due to their faith. Rights observers have warned that weak prosecution and delayed action can fuel impunity, adding to fear among minority families.