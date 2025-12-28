Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For IND vs NZ ODI Series: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Set To Return For IND vs NZ ODI Series: Report

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to return in the IND vs NZ ODI series along with a Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback for Mumbai before his national team return.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 07:13 PM (IST)

Shreyas Iyer was appointed vice captain of India in One Day Internationals (ODIs) ahead of the three-match 50-over series Down Under earlier this year.

In the final clash, played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Iyer injured himself while taking a catch in the outfield, which has ruled him out of action so far.

However, a recent report by the Times of India suggests that he could be back in action for the Men in Blue in their upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, if all stays well, and even appear in a few Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer To Play VHT Ahead Of India ODI Comeback

As per the TOI report, Shreyas Iyer is expected to feature in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai in Jaipur, which will be played on January 3 and 6, 2026. 

Afterwards, he could be seen back in the national team for the IND vs NZ ODI series, which starts January 11, 2026.

The report also quoted an unnamed MCA official was quoted stating this:

"We are hearing positive developments around Shreyas. He is very likely to play two games for Mumbai on January 3 and January 6. The final schedule will depend on clearance from CoE but signs are positive for playing those games in Jaipur. He is batting well in the nets and no discomfort,"

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also played the first two Rounds of the VHT, for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, and are expected to feature in the national side for this series as well. 

Both performed well for India in their recent 50-over series against South Africa, which Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill missed due to injuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had replaced them for those three matches, both scoring a century each, making the most of the opportunity.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer Injury Update Shreyas Iyer IND Vs NZ ODIs
