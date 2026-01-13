IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs New Zealand One Day International (ODI) series now heads towards Rajkot, where the two teams will meet for their second clash.

The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis in the opening fixture by 4 wickets, in what was a tense finish in Vadodara.

Virat Kohli's 93 and Shubman Gill's half-century had put the team in a great position, but when they departed, a batting collapse ensued that had almost put their chances of winning in jeopardy. Nevertheless, the heroics from Harshit Rana and KL Rahul's composure saw India through to the finish line.

All of this action builds promise for yet another exciting match, so here are IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. That said, they will need a paid subscription to access the full match.

Different offers are available, varying by subscription tenures and the number of accessible devices at a time.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

The Star Sports Network channels will air the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on TV tomorrow, that is January 13, 2026.

The match will be played at the SCA/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, with India's squad having replaced an injured Washington Sundar with Ayush Badoni.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: When To Watch?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM IST, which suggests that the toss will be conducted around 1:00 PM IST.

Playing XIs will be revealed after the toss has been conducted, and so it currently remains to be seen who all step into action from either side.

