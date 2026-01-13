Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Check out when and where to watch the live stream and TV broadcast of the upcoming India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, set to be played in Rajkot.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs New Zealand One Day International (ODI) series now heads towards Rajkot, where the two teams will meet for their second clash. 

The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis in the opening fixture by 4 wickets, in what was a tense finish in Vadodara. 

Virat Kohli's 93 and Shubman Gill's half-century had put the team in a great position, but when they departed, a batting collapse ensued that had almost put their chances of winning in jeopardy. Nevertheless, the heroics from Harshit Rana and KL Rahul's composure saw India through to the finish line.

All of this action builds promise for yet another exciting match, so here are IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. That said, they will need a paid subscription to access the full match. 

Different offers are available, varying by subscription tenures and the number of accessible devices at a time.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

The Star Sports Network channels will air the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI on TV tomorrow, that is January 13, 2026. 

The match will be played at the SCA/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, with India's squad having replaced an injured Washington Sundar with Ayush Badoni.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: When To Watch?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM IST, which suggests that the toss will be conducted around 1:00 PM IST. 

Playing XIs will be revealed after the toss has been conducted, and so it currently remains to be seen who all step into action from either side.

Also Check: Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Quarter-Finals Round 2

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live?

You can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI on the JioHotstar app and website. A paid subscription is required to view the full match.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels on TV.

What time is the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI scheduled to begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will likely take place around 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the SCA/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ ODIs IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget