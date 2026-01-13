Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Quarter-Finals Round 2

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Quarter-Finals Round 2

Check out all details about Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals live streaming and TV broadcast for the Delhi vs Vidarbha, and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh matches.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s flagship domestic One-Day competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has now entered its high-stakes knockout phase with the Quarter-Finals officially underway.

Round 1 of the Quarter-Finals saw Karnataka defeat Mumbai, and Saurashtra take the win over Uttar Pradesh. It is now time for Delhi vs Vidarbha, and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh today, January 13, 2026.

After a group stage that saw only select matches televised and live streamed, fans will now be able to watch every remaining fixture, as the BCCI is providing full broadcast and digital coverage for the knockout rounds.

Here’s how you can follow all the live action from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Quarter-Finals.

Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming Details

All remaining Quarter-Final matches, that Delhi vs Vidarbha, as well as Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website from 9:00 AM onwards.

One major bonus for fans is that these matches are free to watch on the platform, unlike the ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series, which requires a paid subscription.

If the match feed does not appear immediately on the JioHotstar home screen, users can find it by navigating to the Sports section and selecting ‘Domestic’ under the Popular Tournaments category.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals on TV

Viewers who prefer watching on television can tune into the Star Sports Network, where the Quarter-Finals between Delhi and Vidarbha, and Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast on selected channels.

Here's a look at their Playing XIs for the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals:

Delhi - Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (c)

Vidarbha - Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Rohit Binkar (wk), Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Kadam, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge

Punjab - Prabhsimran Singh (c) (wk), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar

Madhya Pradesh - Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Tripuresh Singh, Shubham Sharma, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals live?

You can stream all remaining Quarter-Final matches live on the JioHotstar app and website for free. These matches will also be telecast on selected channels of the Star Sports Network.

When do the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final matches start?

The remaining Quarter-Final matches begin at 9:00 AM onwards. This includes the fixtures between Delhi vs Vidarbha and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh.

Are the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout matches free to watch?

Yes, all remaining Quarter-Final matches are free to watch on JioHotstar. This is a key difference from the paid subscription required for the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Which teams have already won their Quarter-Final matches?

In Round 1 of the Quarter-Finals, Karnataka defeated Mumbai, and Saurashtra secured a win against Uttar Pradesh. These two teams have advanced.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter Finals India Cricket Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming
