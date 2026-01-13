Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Quarter-Finals Round 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s flagship domestic One-Day competition, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has now entered its high-stakes knockout phase with the Quarter-Finals officially underway.

Round 1 of the Quarter-Finals saw Karnataka defeat Mumbai, and Saurashtra take the win over Uttar Pradesh. It is now time for Delhi vs Vidarbha, and Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh today, January 13, 2026.

After a group stage that saw only select matches televised and live streamed, fans will now be able to watch every remaining fixture, as the BCCI is providing full broadcast and digital coverage for the knockout rounds.

Here’s how you can follow all the live action from the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Quarter-Finals.

Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming Details

All remaining Quarter-Final matches, that Delhi vs Vidarbha, as well as Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website from 9:00 AM onwards.

One major bonus for fans is that these matches are free to watch on the platform, unlike the ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series, which requires a paid subscription.

If the match feed does not appear immediately on the JioHotstar home screen, users can find it by navigating to the Sports section and selecting ‘Domestic’ under the Popular Tournaments category.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals on TV

Viewers who prefer watching on television can tune into the Star Sports Network, where the Quarter-Finals between Delhi and Vidarbha, and Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast on selected channels.

Here's a look at their Playing XIs for the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Finals:

Delhi - Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (c)

Vidarbha - Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Rohit Binkar (wk), Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Kadam, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge

Punjab - Prabhsimran Singh (c) (wk), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar

Madhya Pradesh - Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Tripuresh Singh, Shubham Sharma, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen