HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I: India Win, Yet A Major World Cup Worry Emerges

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India Win, Yet A Major World Cup Worry Emerges

In T20 cricket, even the smallest mistakes can change the outcome of a match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After losing the ODI series 2-1 to New Zealand, Team India made a strong statement by bouncing back in the first T20 International.

India registered a massive 48-run win, delivering an impressive all-round performance with both bat and ball. However, despite the emphatic win, one glaring weakness stood out and raised serious questions about the team’s preparedness - poor fielding.

Carelessness even in victory

India piled up a massive total of 239 runs, putting New Zealand under immense pressure from the start. Yet, repeated lapses in the field allowed the visitors to breathe easy at crucial moments. Several straightforward chances were missed, turning what could have been a completely one-sided contest into a worrying reminder of India’s fielding woes.

When easy catches turned costly

The problems began in the 11th over when Mark Chapman lofted Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery towards square leg.

Rinku Singh failed to hold on, gifting Chapman a crucial lifeline. Later, in the 19th over, Ishan Kishan dropped Mitchell Santner off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling - another missed opportunity that should not occur at the international level.

Sanju Samson's mixed day behind stumps

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson began well with a sharp catch early in the innings but faltered later. He dropped a simple chance and also missed a run-out opportunity. Despite a precise throw from Rinku Singh, Glenn Phillips survived, a moment that could have proved costly had the match been closer.

A growing cause for concern

India’s fielding struggles are not limited to this match alone. Since the 2025 Asia Cup, the team has dropped 26 catches, a worrying statistic for a side once regarded as among the best fielding units in world cricket. This steady decline has left fans and experts increasingly concerned.

A timely warning ahead of World Cup

In T20 cricket, even the smallest mistakes can change the outcome of a match. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, such fielding lapses could prove disastrous against stronger opposition.

If Team India hopes to remain a serious contender for the title, urgent improvement in fielding is essential - alongside their already strong batting and bowling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India perform in the first T20 International against New Zealand?

India secured a significant 48-run victory in the first T20 International, showcasing a strong all-round performance with both batting and bowling.

What was India's main weakness despite their win?

Despite the victory, India's poor fielding was a glaring weakness. They missed several straightforward catches and run-out opportunities.

Which players were involved in dropped catches?

Rinku Singh dropped Mark Chapman, and Ishan Kishan missed a chance to dismiss Mitchell Santner. Sanju Samson also dropped a simple catch and a run-out opportunity.

How long have India's fielding struggles been an issue?

India's fielding has been a concern since the 2025 Asia Cup, with the team having dropped 26 catches in that period.

Why is India's fielding concern important with the World Cup approaching?

In T20 cricket, fielding errors can be costly. With the 2026 T20 World Cup nearing, urgent improvement is needed to remain strong contenders.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Rinku Singh IND Vs NZ 1st T20I IND Vs NZ Suryakumar Yadav
