India secured a significant 48-run victory in the first T20 International, showcasing a strong all-round performance with both batting and bowling.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India Win, Yet A Major World Cup Worry Emerges
In T20 cricket, even the smallest mistakes can change the outcome of a match.
After losing the ODI series 2-1 to New Zealand, Team India made a strong statement by bouncing back in the first T20 International.
India registered a massive 48-run win, delivering an impressive all-round performance with both bat and ball. However, despite the emphatic win, one glaring weakness stood out and raised serious questions about the team’s preparedness - poor fielding.
Carelessness even in victory
India piled up a massive total of 239 runs, putting New Zealand under immense pressure from the start. Yet, repeated lapses in the field allowed the visitors to breathe easy at crucial moments. Several straightforward chances were missed, turning what could have been a completely one-sided contest into a worrying reminder of India’s fielding woes.
When easy catches turned costly
The problems began in the 11th over when Mark Chapman lofted Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery towards square leg.
Rinku Singh failed to hold on, gifting Chapman a crucial lifeline. Later, in the 19th over, Ishan Kishan dropped Mitchell Santner off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling - another missed opportunity that should not occur at the international level.
Sanju Samson's mixed day behind stumps
Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson began well with a sharp catch early in the innings but faltered later. He dropped a simple chance and also missed a run-out opportunity. Despite a precise throw from Rinku Singh, Glenn Phillips survived, a moment that could have proved costly had the match been closer.
A growing cause for concern
India’s fielding struggles are not limited to this match alone. Since the 2025 Asia Cup, the team has dropped 26 catches, a worrying statistic for a side once regarded as among the best fielding units in world cricket. This steady decline has left fans and experts increasingly concerned.
A timely warning ahead of World Cup
In T20 cricket, even the smallest mistakes can change the outcome of a match. With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, such fielding lapses could prove disastrous against stronger opposition.
If Team India hopes to remain a serious contender for the title, urgent improvement in fielding is essential - alongside their already strong batting and bowling.
