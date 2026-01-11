Harshit Rana has solidified his place in India's white-ball squads with consistent performances. He has taken 22 wickets in 12 ODIs and 7 wickets in 6 T20Is.
'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Slams Harshit Rana Trolls On Commentary During IND vs NZ 1st ODI
Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle classified social media narratives against young Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana as 'nonsense' live on air.
Harshit Rana is slowly cementing his place in the Indian team's white ball cricket squads with solid performances one after the other.
Playing against New Zealand in a One Day International today, he dismissed Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, both of whom had gone on to stitch a 100-plus run partnership and were looking dangerous.
During the match, Harsha Bhogle, a veteran cricket commentator, talked about how he had to tune his social media algorithm to avoid seeing 'nonsense' stories about Harshit Rana.
IND vs NZ ODI: What Bhogle Said About Harshit Rana
🗣️Harsha Bhogle : " I must admit I get disturbed by reading stories about Harshit Rana. I have had to tune my algorithm so that I don't have to read all that NONSENSE".pic.twitter.com/PSI4h87rDE— KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) January 11, 2026
"I must admit I get a little disappointed reading some of the stuff about Harshit Rana. I've tried to tweak the algorithm that shows new stories so I don't get to read any of that nonsense" is what Harsha Bhogle said regarding the Delhi-based pacer being trolled online.
Harshit Rana's selection used to be under major scrutiny on social media, and still is to some extend, with many users stating his place in the national team only the result of being one of head coach Gautam Gambhir's favourites.
However, he has proven that he deserved the chances in white-ball cricket, especially in the 50-over game, having done well against teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and now New Zealand.
Harshit Rana's Stats For India
Harshit Rana has, including today's match, played 12 ODIs for India so far, in which he has picked 22 wickets.
His two victims in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI were Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, who had stitched a partnership of 117 runs and were looking dangerous.
Harshit has also represented India in 6 T20Is taking 7 wickets, and two Tests, picking 4 wickets.
Frequently Asked Questions
What has Harshit Rana achieved in white-ball cricket for India?
Why was Harshit Rana reportedly being trolled online?
Harshit Rana's selection was scrutinized on social media, with some users suggesting it was due to favoritism. Harsha Bhogle mentioned tuning his algorithm to avoid 'nonsense' stories about him.
Who did Harshit Rana dismiss in the recent match against New Zealand?
Harshit Rana dismissed Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls in the ODI against New Zealand. They had formed a dangerous 100-plus run partnership.
What are Harshit Rana's overall stats for India across all formats?
Harshit Rana has played 12 ODIs taking 22 wickets, 6 T20Is taking 7 wickets, and 2 Tests taking 4 wickets for India.