'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Slams Harshit Rana Trolls On Commentary During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Harshit Rana is slowly cementing his place in the Indian team's white ball cricket squads with solid performances one after the other.

Playing against New Zealand in a One Day International today, he dismissed Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, both of whom had gone on to stitch a 100-plus run partnership and were looking dangerous.

During the match, Harsha Bhogle, a veteran cricket commentator, talked about how he had to tune his social media algorithm to avoid seeing 'nonsense' stories about Harshit Rana.

IND vs NZ ODI: What Bhogle Said About Harshit Rana

🗣️Harsha Bhogle : " I must admit I get disturbed by reading stories about Harshit Rana. I have had to tune my algorithm so that I don't have to read all that NONSENSE".pic.twitter.com/PSI4h87rDE — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) January 11, 2026

Harshit Rana's selection used to be under major scrutiny on social media, and still is to some extend, with many users stating his place in the national team only the result of being one of head coach Gautam Gambhir's favourites.

However, he has proven that he deserved the chances in white-ball cricket, especially in the 50-over game, having done well against teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and now New Zealand.

Harshit Rana's Stats For India

Harshit Rana has, including today's match, played 12 ODIs for India so far, in which he has picked 22 wickets.

His two victims in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI were Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, who had stitched a partnership of 117 runs and were looking dangerous.

Harshit has also represented India in 6 T20Is taking 7 wickets, and two Tests, picking 4 wickets.