Joe Root First Player To Achieve Unique Milestone In WTC History

England's star batter Joe Root has once again showcased his class in the ongoing Oval Test against India.

Root struck a fluent half-century and is still anchoring England’s innings alongside Harry Brook, keeping their chances of a famous win alive.

Joe Root has been the standout performer with the bat for England throughout this series, and now, he has added a massive feather to his cap by etching his name into the World Test Championship record books.

First to 6000 Runs in WTC

By reaching 25 runs during his current innings at the Oval, Root became the first player in the history of the World Test Championship to breach the 6000-run mark.

This is a monumental achievement, as no other player has reached this milestone yet. The closest to him is Australian batting ace Steve Smith, who has amassed 4278 runs in 55 WTC matches so far.

Root’s WTC Batting Masterclass

Across 69 WTC matches to date, Joe Root has amassed over 6000 runs, including 20 centuries and 23 fifties. His highest individual score in the championship stands at an impressive 262. In the fifth and final Test of the series against India, Root is currently batting on 64 and looks poised for yet another century — potentially his 21st in WTC history.

An England Great in His Prime

Joe Root’s overall Test career is equally remarkable. In 158 Test matches for England, the former captain has scored 13,459 runs, which includes 38 centuries and 67 half-centuries. If he converts his current innings into a hundred at the Oval, it will be his 30th Test century — another milestone in a glittering career.

India on brink of series defeat

India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, finds itself on the brink of defeat on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. A loss here would seal a 3-1 series win for the hosts.

Chasing a daunting target of 374, England are making light work of the run chase, thanks to an unbeaten partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook. Both batters are nearing their centuries, guiding England to 265/3 after 57 overs—just 109 runs away from pulling off a record chase at this venue.