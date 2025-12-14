Australia: Mass Shooting At Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Several Injured

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAustralia: Mass Shooting At Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Several Injured

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 13 people were injured and taken to hospitals after a shooting erupted at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australian authorities said. Two suspects have been taken into custody, though police confirmed the operation remains ongoing. Emergency services treated multiple casualties at the scene before transferring them to different hospitals across Sydney. Officials have not yet confirmed whether there were any fatalities. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area and strictly follow police instructions as investigations continue.

Police Operation Ongoing

New South Wales Police said the situation remains active and asked people not to cross police cordons. The Prime Minister’s office also urged those nearby to rely only on official police updates.

Videos Show Panic At Beach

Unverified social media videos appeared to show panicked crowds fleeing and two gunmen dressed in black opening fire.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
