Gautam Gambhir's Test Record As India Coach: Just One Series Win So Far

It’s been nearly a year since Gautam Gambhir took over the reins as head coach of Team India. Under his leadership, India has seen notable success in ODIs and T20Is, where the team has showcased dominant performances.

However, things have been starkly different in the Test arena. Despite Gambhir often emphasizing the importance of Test cricket, results under his watch in this format have been far from convincing.

With recent tensions flaring between Gambhir and the ECB pitch curator, it remains to be seen whether he can script a turnaround and change the course of Team India’s red-ball story.

Disappointing Start to Gambhir’s Test Coaching Tenure

Since Gautam Gambhir took charge, India has won only one Test series—against Bangladesh, with a clean sweep of 2-0.

But that victory was followed by a 3-0 series defeat at home to New Zealand, a result that shocked many considering India's strong home record. The troubles didn’t stop there—on the tour to Australia, Team India suffered a 3-1 defeat, further denting Gambhir’s record in the longest format.

Now on the England tour, the situation is delicate again. After four Tests, India trails the series 2-1, and a loss in the fifth match would mirror the outcome of the Australian tour. The pressure is clearly mounting.

Oval Test: A Chance to Salvage the Series

As the final Test at Kennington Oval approaches, all eyes are on whether India can level the series 2-2.

A win here would provide Gambhir with a valuable chance to silence critics and establish his impact in Test cricket. The recent on-field confrontations and arguments with the English side, along with the much-talked-about dispute with the pitch curator, have only added to the drama.

Team India, under Gambhir’s guidance, will be eager not only to secure a victory but also to send a strong message to their opponents and critics alike.