Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs ENG: Star Player's Shock Exit Weakens England's Bowling Line-Up

IND vs ENG: Star Player's Shock Exit Weakens England's Bowling Line-Up

England are leading the five-Test series 2-1. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 03:21 PM (IST)

Injury-plagued England were dealt a severe blow on Friday after seamer Chris Woakes was ruled out of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India with a suspected shoulder dislocation.

The all-rounder had to leave the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while saving a ball hit by Karun Nair at long-off late during the opening day of the match on Thursday.

Woakes looked in visible pain as he walked off the field with his left arm wrapped in his sweater.

"England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series." Earlier on Thursday, Woakes teammate Gus Atkinson said Woakes' injury didn't look good.

"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great," Atkinson said after India reached 204 for 6 at stumps on the rain-affected day.

"It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone." Woakes bowled 14 overs on the opening day, picking up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul and conceded 46 runs.

Woakes' injury has added to the woes of England, who are missing several key players, including captain Ben Stokes.

Atkinson picked up two wickets from his 19 overs on the opening day, and seemed confident to take up the responsibility in Woakes' absence.

"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," Atkinson said.

"I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit," he added.

England are leading the five-Test series 2-1. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chris Woakes IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Chris Woakes Injury
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Technology
iPhone 17 Leaks: Release Date, Price, Models, Air Variant, Redesigned Camera, Everything Else We Know So Far
iPhone 17 Leaks: Release Date, Price, Models, Air Variant, Redesigned Camera, Everything Else We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget