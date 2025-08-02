IND vs ENG: What Should Be India's Target Against England? Here's What Data Says

The ongoing Test match between India and England at The Oval has reached a crucial juncture. Both teams have completed one innings each, and India has started their second innings.

With the scoreboard reading 75/2, India currently holds a 52-run lead. This brings us to the big question: how many runs should India aim to set as a target for England on this historic ground?

What’s the Highest Successful Chase at The Oval?

A look at The Oval’s fourth-innings records reveals that the highest successful run chase here stands at 263 runs, achieved by England against Australia way back in 1902.

The second-best chase came in 1963, when the West Indies managed to overhaul a target of 253 runs against the home team.

Considering these figures, it’s fair to assume that a target of 300 or more could put India in a strong position. However, with England’s aggressive "Bazball" approach, the Indian team would be wise to aim even higher to reduce any chances of a counterattack.

Where the Game Stands Now

England opted to bowl first after winning the toss. India posted 224 runs in their first innings. England responded with 247, securing a slim lead of 23 runs.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 75/2, thanks to a solid half-century from *Yashasvi Jaiswal (51), who remains unbeaten alongside *Akashdeep (4).

Earlier on Day 2, India's first innings came to a quick end as they lost their remaining wickets in just 34 deliveries. England capitalized early with a fiery 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Earlier on Day 2, India’s first innings came to a quick end as they lost their remaining wickets in just 34 deliveries. England capitalized early with a fiery 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

However, India's pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna turned the tide by taking four wickets each, restricting England to 247 and limiting their lead to just 23 runs.