Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs ENG: What Should Be India's Target Against England? Here's What Data Says

IND vs ENG: What Should Be India's Target Against England? Here's What Data Says

It’s fair to assume that a target of 300 or more could put India in a strong position.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

The ongoing Test match between India and England at The Oval has reached a crucial juncture. Both teams have completed one innings each, and India has started their second innings.

With the scoreboard reading 75/2, India currently holds a 52-run lead. This brings us to the big question: how many runs should India aim to set as a target for England on this historic ground?

What’s the Highest Successful Chase at The Oval?

A look at The Oval’s fourth-innings records reveals that the highest successful run chase here stands at 263 runs, achieved by England against Australia way back in 1902.

The second-best chase came in 1963, when the West Indies managed to overhaul a target of 253 runs against the home team.

Considering these figures, it’s fair to assume that a target of 300 or more could put India in a strong position. However, with England’s aggressive "Bazball" approach, the Indian team would be wise to aim even higher to reduce any chances of a counterattack.

Where the Game Stands Now

England opted to bowl first after winning the toss. India posted 224 runs in their first innings. England responded with 247, securing a slim lead of 23 runs.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 75/2, thanks to a solid half-century from *Yashasvi Jaiswal (51), who remains unbeaten alongside *Akashdeep (4).

India will look to build on their 75/2 score when they resume play on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. Yashasvi Jaiswal (51)* and Akash Deep (4)* are currently at the crease, with India holding a 52-run lead in their second innings.

Earlier on Day 2, India’s first innings came to a quick end as they lost their remaining wickets in just 34 deliveries. England capitalized early with a fiery 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

However, India's pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna turned the tide by taking four wickets each, restricting England to 247 and limiting their lead to just 23 runs.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Oval Records Oval Stats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget