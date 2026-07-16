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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

India vs England 2nd ODI set to begin shortly in Cardiff with the Men in Blue leading 1-0. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 04:38 PM (IST)

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: India head into the second One Day International against England in Cardiff, with momentum firmly on their side after a commanding six-wicket victory in the series opener at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill's composed 80, supported by valuable contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, helped the visitors comfortably chase down 259 despite early setbacks involving Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Another success today would hand the visitors an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match remaining.

Toss for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be conducted at 5:00 PM IST with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

India Look To Seal The Series

India's bowlers laid the foundation for the first ODI victory by reducing England to 107/6 before Joe Root and Liam Dawson rescued the hosts with a century partnership.

Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact on his ODI return, while Axar Patel starred with a four-wicket haul and later chipped in with the bat to earn Player of the Match honours.

The visitors will also be monitoring Shubman Gill's fitness after the skipper retired hurt with cramps during his match-winning knock.

For England, this is virtually a must-win encounter. Harry Brook's side showed resilience in Birmingham but ultimately fell short after their middle-order recovery was overshadowed by another top-order collapse.

The hosts will be looking for improved performances from both their batting and bowling units as they attempt to level the three-match series before it heads to the decider.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the 2nd ODI for India?

A victory in the second ODI would give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. This would mean they seal the three-match series with one game remaining.

What is England's objective in the 2nd ODI?

For England, the second ODI is a must-win encounter. They aim to level the three-match series before it heads to the decider.

Who was the Player of the Match in the first ODI?

Axar Patel was named Player of the Match in the first ODI. He took a four-wicket haul and also contributed with the bat.

What was Shubman Gill's contribution in the first ODI?

Shubman Gill scored a composed 80 runs in the first ODI. India will be monitoring his fitness after he retired hurt with cramps during his match-winning knock.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG ODI Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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