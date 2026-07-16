Gurnoor Brar was sanctioned for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He threw the ball towards England batter Ben Duckett in an inappropriate manner during the opening ODI.
ICC Punishes India Pacer After Heated Incident During IND vs ENG ODI
India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been penalised by the ICC after breaching the Code of Conduct during the first IND vs ENG ODI, receiving a warning and one demerit point.
- India's Gurnoor Brar received ICC sanction for on-field conduct.
- Brar aggressively threw ball towards Ben Duckett.
- He received warning, demerit point, and admitted offense.
Gurnoor Brar Penalised: India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an on-field incident during the opening ODI against England at Edgbaston. The young left-arm fast bowler was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after throwing the ball towards England batter Ben Duckett during the hosts' innings. While the incident attracted attention during the match, Brar has now officially been handed a warning along with a demerit point by the game's governing body.
ICC Hands Brar One Demerit Point
The ICC confirmed on Thursday that Brar had violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
The charge stemmed from Brar throwing the ball towards an opposition player in a manner deemed inappropriate or potentially dangerous.
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The moment occurred in the eighth over of England's innings when Brar fielded the ball off his own bowling before throwing it in Duckett's direction.
The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, alongside third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Russell Warren.
"Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC stated.
Positive Performance Despite Controversy
Despite the disciplinary setback, Brar made a useful contribution with the ball in India's victory.
The left-arm seamer bowled nine overs, conceding 61 runs while picking up two important wickets as India restricted England to 258 after the hosts had recovered from a dramatic collapse through Joe Root and Liam Dawson.
India eventually chased down the target comfortably to register a six-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Brar's overall performance offered encouraging signs for the visitors, but the ICC's sanction serves as a reminder that aggressive actions on the field can quickly attract disciplinary consequences under the governing body's Code of Conduct.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Gurnoor Brar sanctioned by the ICC?
What penalty did Gurnoor Brar receive?
Brar received a warning and one demerit point from the ICC. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee.
Which specific rule did Brar violate?
Brar violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This refers to throwing the ball inappropriately or dangerously towards an opposition player.
Who brought the charge against Brar?
The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, alongside third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Russell Warren.