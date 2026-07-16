ICC Punishes India Pacer After Heated Incident During IND vs ENG ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Gurnoor Brar received ICC sanction for on-field conduct.

Brar aggressively threw ball towards Ben Duckett.

He received warning, demerit point, and admitted offense.

Gurnoor Brar Penalised: India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an on-field incident during the opening ODI against England at Edgbaston. The young left-arm fast bowler was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after throwing the ball towards England batter Ben Duckett during the hosts' innings. While the incident attracted attention during the match, Brar has now officially been handed a warning along with a demerit point by the game's governing body.

ICC Hands Brar One Demerit Point

The ICC confirmed on Thursday that Brar had violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The charge stemmed from Brar throwing the ball towards an opposition player in a manner deemed inappropriate or potentially dangerous.

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The moment occurred in the eighth over of England's innings when Brar fielded the ball off his own bowling before throwing it in Duckett's direction.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, alongside third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Russell Warren.

"Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC stated.

Positive Performance Despite Controversy

Despite the disciplinary setback, Brar made a useful contribution with the ball in India's victory.

The left-arm seamer bowled nine overs, conceding 61 runs while picking up two important wickets as India restricted England to 258 after the hosts had recovered from a dramatic collapse through Joe Root and Liam Dawson.

India eventually chased down the target comfortably to register a six-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Brar's overall performance offered encouraging signs for the visitors, but the ICC's sanction serves as a reminder that aggressive actions on the field can quickly attract disciplinary consequences under the governing body's Code of Conduct.