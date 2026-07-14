England Rip Through Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Indian Veterans Fail On ODI Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Rohit Sharma dismissed early for 11 runs.

Virat Kohli followed, dismissed LBW by Jofra Archer on 5 runs.

Early dismissals pressure India; Shubman Gill anchors the chase.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ODI Return: India's pursuit of 259 in the opening ODI against England suffered a rather early setback after senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to convert their starts into meaningful contributions. With a manageable target on the board, much of the spotlight was on the experienced duo to lay the foundation, but England's pace attack had other ideas. Their dismissals handed the hosts early momentum, putting additional responsibility on India's middle order.

Sam Curran Removes Rohit After Slow Start

Rohit Sharma never looked completely comfortable during his stay at the crease as England's bowlers maintained disciplined lines with the new ball.

The Indian skipper managed just a solitary boundary before trying to break free in the eighth over.

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Advancing down the wicket against Sam Curran, Rohit attempted an attacking stroke but sliced the ball off the outside half of his bat. Harry Brook completed a comfortable catch at mid-off, ending Rohit's innings on 11 off 21 deliveries.

Archer Traps Kohli As England Tighten Grip

England struck another significant blow shortly afterwards when Jofra Archer removed Virat Kohli.

The fast bowler delivered a full-length ball that tempted Kohli into working it through the leg side. The former India captain shuffled across but failed to make contact, with the delivery striking him flush on the pads.

England appealed immediately, and the umpire wasted little time in raising his finger, bringing an end to Kohli's much-awaited international cricket return on a disappointing note.

Despite the twin setbacks, Shubman Gill looks composed in the middle and continues to anchor the chase alongside Shreyas Iyer at the moment. With plenty of overs remaining and wickets in hand, the Men in Blue still have time to recover, and finish the chase comfortably.