KL Rahul produced a spectacular diving catch behind the stumps to dismiss Will Jacks. This stunning effort gave India a timely breakthrough in the match.
WATCH: KL Rahul's Incredible One-Handed Diving Catch To Dismiss Will Jacks
KL Rahul produced a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Will Jacks before England recovered through Joe Root and Liam Dawson in the opening ODI against India.
- KL Rahul took a diving catch dismissing Will Jacks.
- This breakthrough occurred as England struggled at 107/6.
- Joe Root, Liam Dawson then built century partnership.
KL Rahul Catch IND vs ENG 1st ODI: KL Rahul produced one of the standout moments of the first ODI between India and England with a spectacular diving catch behind the stumps to send Will Jacks back to the pavilion. The stunning effort gave India a timely breakthrough just as England appeared to be rebuilding their innings after a difficult start. Rahul's athletic grab immediately became one of the talking points of the match, drawing praise for both its reflexes and execution. Check it out:
WHAT. A. GRAB. 🤯— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 14, 2026
Shivam Dube finds the edge, KL Rahul pulls off an absolute stunner!
Watch the 1st ODI of #ENGvIND, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/AyYmFYhQmn
Rahul's Flying Catch Leaves Fans Stunned
The dismissal came in the 22nd over when Shivam Dube extracted a thick outside edge from Jacks with a delivery outside off stump.
As the ball flew quickly towards the keeper's right, Rahul launched himself across with perfect timing before completing a brilliant one-handed catch.
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The wicketkeeper had endured a mixed outing until then, conceding a couple of extras earlier in the innings, but more than compensated with a moment of individual brilliance.
Jacks' innings ended on 20 off 19 deliveries, including three boundaries, leaving England struggling at 107/6 in 21.4 overs.
England Recover Through Dawson & Root
KL Rahul's catch initially looked like a decisive blow, with India firmly in control after reducing the hosts to six wickets down.
However, England fought back impressively through Liam Dawson and Joe Root. The experienced duo stitched together a century partnership, frustrating the Indian bowlers and steering the innings towards respectability.
Both batsmen went on to register well-compiled half-centuries, helping England recover from a precarious position, and now seem to be on the cusp of posting a competitive total.
The wicket seems to be offerng something to the pacers with the new ball, so the chase will not exactly be a walk in the park for the visiting batsmen.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was a significant moment involving KL Rahul in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI?
Who was the bowler when KL Rahul took the catch?
The dismissal occurred when Shivam Dube extracted a thick outside edge from Will Jacks. Rahul then completed a brilliant one-handed catch.
What was England's situation after Will Jacks' dismissal?
Will Jacks' innings ended with England struggling at 107/6. His dismissal came after he scored 20 runs off 19 deliveries.
How did England recover after the early wickets?
England fought back impressively through Liam Dawson and Joe Root. They stitched together a century partnership and registered well-compiled half-centuries.