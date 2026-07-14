WATCH: KL Rahul's Incredible One-Handed Diving Catch To Dismiss Will Jacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul took a diving catch dismissing Will Jacks.

This breakthrough occurred as England struggled at 107/6.

Joe Root, Liam Dawson then built century partnership.

KL Rahul Catch IND vs ENG 1st ODI: KL Rahul produced one of the standout moments of the first ODI between India and England with a spectacular diving catch behind the stumps to send Will Jacks back to the pavilion. The stunning effort gave India a timely breakthrough just as England appeared to be rebuilding their innings after a difficult start. Rahul's athletic grab immediately became one of the talking points of the match, drawing praise for both its reflexes and execution. Check it out:

WHAT. A. GRAB. 🤯



Shivam Dube finds the edge, KL Rahul pulls off an absolute stunner!



Watch the 1st ODI of #ENGvIND, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/AyYmFYhQmn July 14, 2026

Rahul's Flying Catch Leaves Fans Stunned

The dismissal came in the 22nd over when Shivam Dube extracted a thick outside edge from Jacks with a delivery outside off stump.

As the ball flew quickly towards the keeper's right, Rahul launched himself across with perfect timing before completing a brilliant one-handed catch.

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The wicketkeeper had endured a mixed outing until then, conceding a couple of extras earlier in the innings, but more than compensated with a moment of individual brilliance.

Jacks' innings ended on 20 off 19 deliveries, including three boundaries, leaving England struggling at 107/6 in 21.4 overs.

England Recover Through Dawson & Root

KL Rahul's catch initially looked like a decisive blow, with India firmly in control after reducing the hosts to six wickets down.

However, England fought back impressively through Liam Dawson and Joe Root. The experienced duo stitched together a century partnership, frustrating the Indian bowlers and steering the innings towards respectability.

Both batsmen went on to register well-compiled half-centuries, helping England recover from a precarious position, and now seem to be on the cusp of posting a competitive total.

The wicket seems to be offerng something to the pacers with the new ball, so the chase will not exactly be a walk in the park for the visiting batsmen.