HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: When Is Team India's Next Match Against Australia?

IND vs AUS: When Is Team India's Next Match Against Australia?

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After a rain-hit start to the five-match T20I series between India and Australia, fans are now looking ahead to the next contest.

The first T20I in Canberra on October 29, 2025, was abandoned due to persistent rain, leaving both teams frustrated. India appeared to be in a commanding position before the weather intervened.

Batting first, India were 97 for 1 in 9.4 overs when the match was called off. Abhishek Sharma (19) and Shubman Gill (37 off 20) gave India a quick start, while captain Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 24 balls.

The duo shared a blistering 62-run stand before the rain washed out play for good. Despite the truncated game, Suryakumar reached a personal milestone by smashing his 150th six in T20 Internationals, becoming only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to do so.

When will IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match be played?

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 31, 2025, starting at 1:45 PM IST.

With the first game yielding no result, both sides will be eager to take an early lead in the series. The focus will be on India’s young batting lineup and how they handle Australia’s pace attack on a bigger ground like the MCG.

India Squad for T20 Series vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma, Tushar Deshpande.

Australia Squad for T20 Series vs India

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Travis Head, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Ind Vs Aus 2nd T20 India Vs Australia 2nd T20 India Next Match
