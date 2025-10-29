Suryakumar Yadav Breaks MS Dhoni's Longstanding T20I Record vs Australia

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia began on October 29, with the opening clash taking place in Canberra. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started aggressively, reaching 97/1 in 9.4 overs before rain forced the match to be abandoned.

Despite the washout, Suryakumar Yadav shone with a quickfire 39* off 24 balls, continuing his fine run of form.

During his innings, the Indian skipper achieved two major milestones - he broke MS Dhoni’s record for most T20I runs by an Indian against Australia and smashed his 150th six in T20Is, becoming only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat.

MS Dhoni had scored 313 runs in 15 innings across 17 matches against Australia between 2007 and 2019. Surya has now overtaken him with 329 runs in 10 T20Is at an impressive average of 36.55, moving into fourth place among India’s highest T20I run-scorers against Australia.

Most Runs for India vs Australia in T20Is

Virat Kohli – 794 runs (23 matches)

Rohit Sharma – 484 runs (23 matches)

Shikhar Dhawan – 347 runs (14 matches)

Suryakumar Yadav – 329 runs (10 matches)

MS Dhoni – 313 runs (17 matches)

With this milestone, Suryakumar continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the most destructive T20 batters in world cricket.

Also, Suryakumar Yadav brought up his 150th T20I six in the same game (1st T20 vs AUS), smashing his second maximum of the innings on the third ball of the 10th over. With that hit, he became only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to reach the milestone in T20 Internationals.

Top 5 Batters with Most Sixes in T20 Internationals

205 – Rohit Sharma (India)

187 – Mohammad Wasim (UAE)

173 – Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

172 – Jos Buttler (England)

150 – Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Just when India appeared to be cruising at 97 for 1 after 9.4 overs, the rain returned - this time bringing a premature end to the contest. Despite multiple inspections, the umpires eventually ruled that the conditions were unplayable, leaving both players and fans disappointed in Canberra.