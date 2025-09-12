Virat Kohli Set To Return In Indian Jersey After 36 Days - Details Inside

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is all set to return to international action after a break of 36 days.

The former India skipper, who last featured in the Indian Premier League, will once again don the Indian jersey in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The right-hander has been sweating it out in the nets, and recent pictures on social media show him in full preparation mode.

Virat Kohli to feature in Ind-Aus ODIs

Team India will tour Australia in October 2025, where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Since Virat Kohli has already announced his retirement from T20s and Tests, he will only be available for the 50-over matches. At 36, the star batter has his eyes firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, which remains his ultimate goal.

Ind vs Aus series schedule

1st ODI: October 19, Perth

2nd ODI: October 23, Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25, Sydney

Training in Full Flow

Virat Kohli has been regularly spotted practicing ahead of the Australia series. A recent viral picture from Lord’s Cricket Ground showed him with a net bowler, holding his bat and kit, indicating his intense focus on match preparation.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Kohli back in the blue jersey as India look to dominate their arch-rivals in Australian conditions.

Virat Kohli vs Australia in ODIs

Virat Kohli has been among Australia’s toughest opponents in ODIs. In 49 matches against the Aussies, he has scored 2,367 runs at an impressive average of 53.79, maintaining a strike rate around 94.

Kohli owns 8 centuries and 14 half-centuries vs Australia, placing him just behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of tons against them.

Most of Kohli’s standout innings have come in run-chases, and his consistency both at home (average over 57) and abroad reflects his adaptability and class. Kohli’s dominance against Australia is among his most celebrated head-to-head ODI records.