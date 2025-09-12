Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Set To Return In Indian Jersey After 36 Days - Details Inside

Virat Kohli Set To Return In Indian Jersey After 36 Days - Details Inside

Team India will tour Australia in October 2025, where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is all set to return to international action after a break of 36 days.

The former India skipper, who last featured in the Indian Premier League, will once again don the Indian jersey in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The right-hander has been sweating it out in the nets, and recent pictures on social media show him in full preparation mode.

Virat Kohli to feature in Ind-Aus ODIs

Team India will tour Australia in October 2025, where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

Since Virat Kohli has already announced his retirement from T20s and Tests, he will only be available for the 50-over matches. At 36, the star batter has his eyes firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, which remains his ultimate goal.

Ind vs Aus series schedule

1st ODI: October 19, Perth

2nd ODI: October 23, Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25, Sydney

Training in Full Flow

Virat Kohli has been regularly spotted practicing ahead of the Australia series. A recent viral picture from Lord’s Cricket Ground showed him with a net bowler, holding his bat and kit, indicating his intense focus on match preparation.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Kohli back in the blue jersey as India look to dominate their arch-rivals in Australian conditions.

Virat Kohli vs Australia in ODIs

Virat Kohli has been among Australia’s toughest opponents in ODIs. In 49 matches against the Aussies, he has scored 2,367 runs at an impressive average of 53.79, maintaining a strike rate around 94.

Kohli owns 8 centuries and 14 half-centuries vs Australia, placing him just behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of tons against them.

Most of Kohli’s standout innings have come in run-chases, and his consistency both at home (average over 57) and abroad reflects his adaptability and class. Kohli’s dominance against Australia is among his most celebrated head-to-head ODI records.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS Virat Kohli India Comeback
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
World
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget