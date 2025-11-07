Suryakumar Yadav's Struggles Raise Alarm Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup - Check Stats

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to deliver with the bat in the recently-concluded fourth T20I against Australia, scoring only 20 runs.

His continued struggle for consistency has drawn comparisons with former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was dropped from the side due to prolonged poor form.

In the ongoing IND vs AUS T20 series, Suryakumar has managed just 84 runs in four matches, with his best score being an unbeaten 39 in the opening game.

His form has been a concern for quite some time, as he has not crossed 100 runs in any of his last three T20I series.

After 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar scored 92 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka, followed by 112 runs in the series against Bangladesh. However, his performance dipped significantly afterward - managing only 26 runs against South Africa and 28 runs in five matches against England.

His struggles continued in 2025 Asia Cup, where he failed to make an impact with the bat. Now, as the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, Suryakumar’s form remains a major concern for Team India, which will hope its captain regains his rhythm before the marquee tournament.

Ind vs Aus 5th T20 - Preview

India will face Australia in the fifth and final T20I at the Gabba, Brisbane, with the visitors leading the five-match series 2-1.

After a dominant 48-run win in the fourth T20I in Queensland, India will look to seal the series with another strong performance.

The spotlight will be on captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has struggled for form throughout the tour, while Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar have been standout performers.

For the hosts, the final match is a must-win to avoid a rare home series defeat. Captain Mitchell Marsh will be keen to inspire a turnaround, with its key players needing to deliver under pressure. Historically, India have struggled in Brisbane, making this a crucial test of consistency and temperament as both sides aim to finish the series on a high.