Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Won’t Fly With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For Australia Tour

Shubman Gill Won’t Fly With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For Australia Tour

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their much-awaited return for the ODI series, but this time, it will be under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The two-match Test series between India and West Indies has wrapped up with Team India, under Shubman Gill’s leadership, clinching a clean 2-0 victory.

With that success behind them, the Men in Blue are now gearing up for their next big challenge - a tour of Australia featuring three ODIs and five T20Is.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their much-awaited return for the ODI series, but this time, it will be under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Interestingly, reports suggest that Gill will not be flying to Australia with Rohit and Kohli.

Separate travel plans for Team India

According to reports, Team India will head to Australia in two batches on October 15. The first batch is scheduled to leave at 9 a.m., comprising Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, and a few other players, along with the security team.

The second batch, departing at 9 p.m., will include head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, and the rest of the support staff. While it’s common for captains to travel alongside the main squad, this time Gill and Gambhir will take the later flight together.

Rohit and Virat to play under Gill’s captaincy for first time

The three-match ODI series kicks off on October 19 in Perth. Fans are eagerly awaiting the encounter, as it marks the first time that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play under Shubman Gill’s captaincy. Both senior players have now retired from Tests and T20Is, focusing solely on ODIs - making this series all the more significant for India’s new-look leadership setup.

What's next for Virat and Rohit?

Shubman Gill has officially taken charge as India’s new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. While questions continue to swirl about the future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 50-over format, reports suggest both have conveyed their intent to remain available for selection until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, India’s ODI schedule in the coming years remains relatively limited ahead of the next global event.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA India Tour Australia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cities
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: 20 Passengers Burnt Alive, CM Visits Spot, PM Announces Ex Gratia As Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: 20 Passengers Burnt Alive, CM Visits Spot, PM Announces Ex Gratia As Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
World
'If They Don't Disarm, We Will Disarm Them': Trump Warns Hamas As Phase 2 Of Gaza Deal Begins
'If They Don't Disarm, We Will Disarm Them': Trump Warns Hamas As Phase 2 Of Gaza Deal Begins
India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai On Op Sindoor
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget