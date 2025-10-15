Shubman Gill Won’t Fly With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For Australia Tour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The two-match Test series between India and West Indies has wrapped up with Team India, under Shubman Gill’s leadership, clinching a clean 2-0 victory.

With that success behind them, the Men in Blue are now gearing up for their next big challenge - a tour of Australia featuring three ODIs and five T20Is.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make their much-awaited return for the ODI series, but this time, it will be under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Interestingly, reports suggest that Gill will not be flying to Australia with Rohit and Kohli.

Separate travel plans for Team India

According to reports, Team India will head to Australia in two batches on October 15. The first batch is scheduled to leave at 9 a.m., comprising Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, and a few other players, along with the security team.

The second batch, departing at 9 p.m., will include head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, and the rest of the support staff. While it’s common for captains to travel alongside the main squad, this time Gill and Gambhir will take the later flight together.

Rohit and Virat to play under Gill’s captaincy for first time

The three-match ODI series kicks off on October 19 in Perth. Fans are eagerly awaiting the encounter, as it marks the first time that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play under Shubman Gill’s captaincy. Both senior players have now retired from Tests and T20Is, focusing solely on ODIs - making this series all the more significant for India’s new-look leadership setup.

What's next for Virat and Rohit?

Shubman Gill has officially taken charge as India’s new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. While questions continue to swirl about the future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 50-over format, reports suggest both have conveyed their intent to remain available for selection until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, India’s ODI schedule in the coming years remains relatively limited ahead of the next global event.