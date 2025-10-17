IND vs AUS ODIs: Rohit Sharma Eyes Six World Records In Australia

Rohit Sharma is all set to make a return to international cricket. The 38-year-old veteran will be back in action after more than seven months, having been selected as a specialist batter for the three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth.

This will also be Rohit Sharma's first ODI appearance since guiding India to their historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, after which both he and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20Is. The duo later surprised fans by stepping away from Test cricket during the IPL 2025 season, leaving ODIs as their only active international format.

With that in mind, all eyes will be on Rohit’s performance in this series - one that could see him script several records and milestones.

Records Rohit Sharma Can Break in IND-AUS ODIs

Most Sixes in ODI History: Rohit has 344 sixes in ODIs. Just eight more will see him surpass Shahid Afridi’s record of 351, making him the player with the most ODI sixes in history.

Most Centuries as an Indian Opener: With 44 centuries as an opener, Rohit Sharma is one ton behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record (45). Two centuries in this series would make him India’s all-time leading opener in centuries and second overall after David Warner (49) globally.

20,000 International Runs: By scoring 300 runs in this series, Rohit will enter the elite 20,000-run club, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

First to Hit 100 Sixes vs Australia: If Rohit Sharma smashes 12 sixes in the series, he will become the first player ever to hit 100 ODI sixes against Australia.

Third-Highest ODI Run-Scorer for India: With 11,168 runs in 273 ODIs, Rohit Sharma needs just 54 more to surpass Sourav Ganguly (11,221) and move to third place on India’s all-time list.

Most ODI Centuries vs Australia: A century in IND vs AUS ODI series will equal Tendulkar’s record of nine ODI hundreds against Australia. Two centuries would make Rohit the first player ever with 10.