IND vs AUS ODI: Why Are Overs Being Reduced After Brief Rain?

HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS ODI: Why Are Overs Being Reduced After Brief Rain?

Rain interrupted the first IND vs AUS ODI being played in Perth, and the extended delay has now resulted in an over being cut short. Check out why that is the case.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Rain interrupted play twice during the first India vs Australia ODI, in Perth, causing multiple stoppages before the completion of the 12th over. The first spell of rain delayed proceedings for around 10 minutes, resulting in one over being reduced from the innings.

Why has this happened? Well, as per reports, no additional time has been scheduled for this fixture. The match is set to conclude by 8:00 PM local time, and the absence of extra time appears to be the reason behind the reduction in overs.

So the way things stand right now, this IND vs AUS ODI has been reduced to 49 overs for both innings.

IND vs AUS: Rain Halts 1st ODI Twice

The match was halted due to rain at 9:43 AM IST, with India struggling at 25/3 after 8.5 overs. The top three, Rohit Sharma (8), Virat Kohli (0), and Shubman Gill (10), were already back in the pavilion.

Fortunately, the covers came off about seven minutes later, and play resumed soon after, though one over was still reduced.

Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer looked set to take things steady and rebuild the Indian innings from that point on, but were sent off the field not too long afterwards following another rain-interruption.

This delay has, notably, stuck around for a lot longer.

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Flop On International Return

After 224 days, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to international cricket, but both failed to make an impact in the opener against Australia.

Rohit fell to Josh Hazlewood for 8, while Kohli, batting at number three, departed for a duck off Mitchell Starc. At the time of writing, rain interrupted play again, with India at 37/3 in 11.5 overs.

This was their first match since the IPL, and the lack of game time in the period since then looks to have taken the toll on these cricket icons' return to the big stage.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA India Vs Aus Odi Ind Vs Aus Odi Rain India Vs Australia Rain Perth Rain
