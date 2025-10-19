Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck In IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck on his return to international cricket. He faced seven balls, coming in after Rohit Sharma's early departure, and was out caught on the eighth, delivered by Mitchell Starc.

It is worth noting that this dismissal was courtesy of quite an athletic catch by Cooper Connolly at the edge of the inner circle, square of the batsman.

This was Kohli's first match since the IPL final on June 3, 2025, and his first international match since March 9, which was the ICC Champions Trophy final. The lack of significant game time in this gap appears to have taken the toll.

India looks to be in a perilous position at the moment, as they are three down under 30, with even the debuting skipper, Shubman Gill, sent back not too long afterwards on 10 runs off 18 deliveries.

IND vs AUS: Men In Blue Under Pressure

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's much-awaited return to international cricket has gone completely south, the former departing for a duck, and the latter on 8 off 14.

Shubman Gill followed soon, after which Axar Patel was sent in to bat at number 5.

The score was 25/3 in 8.5 overs when rain interrupted play. The match has been stopped for the moment with both sides back in the dressing room, awaiting the passing of these showers.

Mitchell Marsh, captain of the Australian team, won the toss and chose to bowl first, and the way things stand right now shows why he exactly went with that decision.

Some of India's biggest players are back in the dugout now. That said, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel are out in the middle as of this writing, with KL Rahul and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy still in the ranks as established batsmen.

IND vs AUS: 1st ODI Playing XI

IND - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

AUS - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Khunemann, Josh Hazlewood

