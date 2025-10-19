Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck In IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck In IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket has turned out quite sour. He was sent back by Mitchell Starc on 0 runs in the first IND vs AUD ODI that's being played in Perth.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck on his return to international cricket. He faced seven balls, coming in after Rohit Sharma's early departure, and was out caught on the eighth, delivered by Mitchell Starc.

It is worth noting that this dismissal was courtesy of quite an athletic catch by Cooper Connolly at the edge of the inner circle, square of the batsman.

This was Kohli's first match since the IPL final on June 3, 2025, and his first international match since March 9, which was the ICC Champions Trophy final. The lack of significant game time in this gap appears to have taken the toll.

India looks to be in a perilous position at the moment, as they are three down under 30, with even the debuting skipper, Shubman Gill, sent back not too long afterwards on 10 runs off 18 deliveries.

IND vs AUS: Men In Blue Under Pressure

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's much-awaited return to international cricket has gone completely south, the former departing for a duck, and the latter on 8 off 14.

Shubman Gill followed soon, after which Axar Patel was sent in to bat at number 5. 

The score was 25/3 in 8.5 overs when rain interrupted play. The match has been stopped for the moment with both sides back in the dressing room, awaiting the passing of these showers.

Mitchell Marsh, captain of the Australian team, won the toss and chose to bowl first, and the way things stand right now shows why he exactly went with that decision. 

Some of India's biggest players are back in the dugout now. That said, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel are out in the middle as of this writing, with KL Rahul and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy still in the ranks as established batsmen.

IND vs AUS: 1st ODI Playing XI

IND - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

AUS - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Khunemann, Josh Hazlewood

Check Out: IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Fails To Fire, Dismissed Early In Perth

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE IND Vs AUS ODI Breaking News Virat Kohli Out ABP Live IND Vs AUS ODI Live Virat Kohli Score Ind Vs Aus Virat Kohli
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget