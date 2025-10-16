Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS: On-Time Flight, But India Reaches Australia Late - Here's Why

IND vs AUS: On-Time Flight, But India Reaches Australia Late - Here's Why

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India will begin practice in Perth this evening.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Team India faced an unexpected hiccup upon arriving in Australia, with their flight delayed by nearly four hours. The delay added to players’ fatigue, which was visible on the faces of stars like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma upon landing in Perth early on October 16.

According to reports, the first batch of the Indian team departed from Delhi on the night of October 15, but the unforeseen delay extended the journey. Despite this, the team management confirmed that the practice schedule remains unchanged.

According to reports from Australia, Team India’s late arrival was due to a four-hour delay at the Delhi airport. This initial hold-up also affected the layover in Singapore, ultimately causing the squad to land in Perth in the early hours of October 16. The Indian contingent reportedly checked into their hotel in Perth at around 4 am.

Training Despite Fatigue

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India will begin practice in Perth this evening. The session is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Australian time (12:30 pm to 3:30 pm IST), ensuring players get accustomed to local conditions ahead of the series.

Full Schedule for India’s Australia Tour

ODI Series:

1st ODI: October 19, Perth (Optus Stadium)

2nd ODI: October 23, Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25, Sydney

T20I Series:

1st T20: October 29, Canberra

2nd T20: October 31, Melbourne

3rd T20: November 2, Hobart

4th T20: November 6, Gold Coast

5th T20: November 8, Brisbane

A New Chapter Under Shubman Gill

This marks India’s first overseas tour under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, and the fast Australian pitches will test both batsmen and bowlers. Despite the long journey and initial fatigue, Team India is determined to kick off the tour with a strong performance and make a winning start in Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI takes place on Sunday (October 16). The second and third ODI will take place on October 23rd and 25th, respectively. 

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
