Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketEx-India Player Says Shubman Gill Will Lead Kohli, Rohit Without Problems: Report

Ex-India Player Says Shubman Gill Will Lead Kohli, Rohit Without Problems: Report

Former India Wicket Keeper-Batsman Parthiv Patel belives Gill won't have an issue managing Kohli, Rohit as captain since they both have been through similar transitions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Earlier this month, October 2025, The Board fo Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Shubman Gill as the new captain of India's ODI team. 

He steps in for Rohit Sharma, who until now, had a stellar record as skipper in the format. His win percentage was healthy, and had led the national side to consecutive ICC trophies (T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy) within 12 months.

Rohit Sharma, as well as Virat Kohli, both very senior players at this point, have been called up for the upcoming One Day Internationals against Australia. Some fear that the sudden change in hierarchy could ruffle feathers in the dressing room, however, Parthiv Patel, India's former Wicket Keeper-Batsman, is of the opposite opinion.

Parthiv Patel's Take On The Gill-Rohit,Kohli Dynamic

Speaking in an interview with PTI, Parthiv Patel backed Shubman Gill's ability to captain the Indian, stating that he won't have any problems with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad:

"I don't think that it will be problem because of the kind of characters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are. You look at Virat, he became captain when MS Dhoni was still playing. He knows what role a senior plays in grooming a new captain,"

He continued, "Same thing was there when Rohit became the captain. Yes, Virat wasn't his senior but nevertheless a former skipper. Obviously, they have gone through that phase and understand the decision, which is about betterment of Indian cricket, both of them always come across as mature. I don't think Shubman needs to put in his energies behind managing those senior players."

Shubman Gill was made the captain of the Indian Test team earlier this Summer after Kohli and Rohit, both, announced their retirement from the format. 

On the following England tour, he scored 4 tons in 5 Tests, and finished the series 2-2, which was an impressive debut run.

Now with the ODI reins in his hands, fans would expect him to lead India to more glory. His first challenge as captain in the format will be World Champions Australia, away from home, starting from October 19, 2025.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir Parthiv Patel IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Shubman Gill India Vs Aus Odi Ind Aus Odi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget