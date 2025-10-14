Ex-India Player Says Shubman Gill Will Lead Kohli, Rohit Without Problems: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Earlier this month, October 2025, The Board fo Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Shubman Gill as the new captain of India's ODI team.

He steps in for Rohit Sharma, who until now, had a stellar record as skipper in the format. His win percentage was healthy, and had led the national side to consecutive ICC trophies (T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy) within 12 months.

Rohit Sharma, as well as Virat Kohli, both very senior players at this point, have been called up for the upcoming One Day Internationals against Australia. Some fear that the sudden change in hierarchy could ruffle feathers in the dressing room, however, Parthiv Patel, India's former Wicket Keeper-Batsman, is of the opposite opinion.

Parthiv Patel's Take On The Gill-Rohit,Kohli Dynamic

Speaking in an interview with PTI, Parthiv Patel backed Shubman Gill's ability to captain the Indian, stating that he won't have any problems with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad:

"I don't think that it will be problem because of the kind of characters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are. You look at Virat, he became captain when MS Dhoni was still playing. He knows what role a senior plays in grooming a new captain,"

He continued, "Same thing was there when Rohit became the captain. Yes, Virat wasn't his senior but nevertheless a former skipper. Obviously, they have gone through that phase and understand the decision, which is about betterment of Indian cricket, both of them always come across as mature. I don't think Shubman needs to put in his energies behind managing those senior players."

Shubman Gill was made the captain of the Indian Test team earlier this Summer after Kohli and Rohit, both, announced their retirement from the format.

On the following England tour, he scored 4 tons in 5 Tests, and finished the series 2-2, which was an impressive debut run.

Now with the ODI reins in his hands, fans would expect him to lead India to more glory. His first challenge as captain in the format will be World Champions Australia, away from home, starting from October 19, 2025.