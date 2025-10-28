‘Can Play Until He's 50’: David Warner Reveals What He Said To Virat Kohli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





David Warner, Australia's two-time World Cup winning opening batsman, shared a warm moment with India's Virat Kohli at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ahead of the third IND vs AUS ODI.

The two embraced each other and had a bit of a chat. The former, speaking with Kayo Sports, has now revealed what he said to the star batsman:

"Well I haven't seen in a fair while, so I just embraced him, gave him a handshake and a hug, and just asked him how the family were going and just asked about cricket,"

"I said that he looks super fit, and you know, he can play until he's 50", Warner added.

Virat Kohli Returned To Form In Sydney

Virat Kohli had a nightmarish return to international cricket, as he was dismissed for a duck (0 runs), in the first two India vs Australia ODI matches.

One of them was at the Adelaide Oval, which has been the most productive venue for him in Australia.

These failures sparked speculation regarding his potential longevity in international cricket. However, the same-old Virat Kohli was seen once again in Sydney, when he smashed a well-paced 74 off 81 deliveries, chasing 237 runs.

Rohit Sharma, too, had a fantastic day with the bat in Sydney, scoring a ton, after having smashed 73 in Adelaide.

Although India lost the series 2-1, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's final outing with the bat instills great confidence in their pursuit of the ICC World Cup 2027.

What's Next For Kohli-Rohit?

With the two Indian veterans having retired from T20Is and Tests, their next assignment in the national shirt should be the three-match ODI series at home against South Africa.

The first match will be played on November 30, 2025; however, it must be noted that the BCCI has not announced the official squad for these matches just yet.

