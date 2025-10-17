IND vs AUS: 4 Major Records Virat Kohli Could Break Against Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli, one of the greatest ODI batsmen in cricket history, is set to make his much-awaited return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus.

The former Indian captain will feature in the three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on October 19th. Having retired from Test and T20I formats, Kohli will now focus solely on ODIs, and his return is bound to excite fans eager to see him back in the Indian jersey.

In Australia, Kohli has the chance to achieve several major milestones that will further cement his legacy in the 50-over format:

Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Historic ODI Records

Surpassing Kumar Sangakkara in ODI Runs

Kohli, with 14,181 ODI runs, is just 54 runs away from surpassing Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who has 14,234. A strong innings could see him move up to second on the all-time list of ODI run-scorers.

Reaching 1,500 Fours in ODIs

Currently with 1,484 fours in ODIs, Kohli needs just 16 more to become the first player to hit 1,500 fours in the format. This milestone will be another testament to his consistency and ability to dominate in the longest limited-overs format.

Breaking the Record for Most Centuries in a Single Format

Tied with Sachin Tendulkar on 51 centuries in ODIs, Kohli is just one century away from surpassing his idol and setting the record for the most centuries in a single format. This achievement would be a remarkable feat in his illustrious career.

Scoring 1,000 ODI Runs in Australia

Kohli is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs in Australia, having scored 802 runs in 18 matches there at an impressive average of 47.17. With just 198 runs needed to reach this landmark, he could become the first batsman to achieve this feat on Australian soil during this series.

With these exciting records within his grasp, Virat Kohli's return to the field promises to be full of milestones and memories. Fans around the world will be watching eagerly as he continues his journey in ODI cricket.