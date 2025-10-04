From MS Dhoni To Rohit Sharma: Notable Captains Who Led India In ODIs

The history of Indian cricket is deeply intertwined with the leadership and vision of its captains, especially in the One Day International (ODI) format.

Since India played its first ODI in 1974, several players have had the privilege and responsibility of leading the Men in Blue, each leaving a unique mark on the team and the sport.

From the pioneering days of players like Ajit Wadekar, who laid the foundation for modern Indian cricket, to stalwarts like Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin, the baton of leadership has passed through some of the most iconic names in the game.

In more recent times, captains such as Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have not only achieved remarkable records but also transformed the team’s approach to limited-overs cricket.

As of October 4, 2025, India’s ODI captaincy has seen a fascinating evolution. Have a detailed look at the notable captains who have led India in ODIs, celebrating their contributions to India’s success on the international stage.

Top Indian ODI Captains Through The Years

Srinivas Venkataraghavan – India’s first ODI captain (1974), led in the formative years of the format.

Ajit Wadekar – Early leader, helped India gain experience in limited-overs cricket.

Bishan Singh Bedi – Led India in the 1970s, known for tactical leadership.

Kapil Dev – Iconic all-rounder, led India to early successes and nurtured the team’s aggressive style.

Mohinder Amarnath – Brief captaincy spells in the 1980s.

Sandeep Patil – Led India in selected ODI series during the 1980s.

Ravi Shastri – Served as captain in ODIs during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Mohammad Azharuddin – Long-serving captain through the 1990s, known for elegance and tactical awareness.

Sachin Tendulkar – Captain in the late 1990s and early 2000s, brought experience and global respect.

Sourav Ganguly – Transformed India’s ODI approach (2000–2005), known for aggression and backing young players.

Rahul Dravid – Focused on stability and team balance in ODIs after Ganguly’s tenure.

Anil Kumble – Short ODI captaincy stints, mainly in transitional periods.

Virender Sehwag – Led India in select series, known for aggressive batting style.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Captain from 2007 to 2017; won 2011 ICC World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli – ODI captain from 2013 to 2021; emphasized fitness, consistency, and aggressive fielding.

Rohit Sharma – Took over ODI captaincy in 2021; led India in major bilateral series and ICC tournaments.

Shubman Gill – Current ODI captain (2025); leading India on tours including the upcoming Australia series, marking a new era.