Most Runs As ODI Captain: Top 5 Run-Scoring Skippers In An ODI Series

In One Day Internationals, a captain’s responsibility extends beyond leadership - they must also lead by example with the bat.

Over the years, several captains have showcased remarkable consistency and match-winning performances, guiding their teams both strategically and through their personal brilliance.

Here’s a look at the top five captains who have scored the most runs in a single ODI series.

1. Monank Patel (USA)

Leading the chart is USA skipper Monank Patel, who displayed exceptional form during the ICC World Cup League 2. He amassed 746 runs in 19 innings across 20 matches, averaging 41.44 with a strike rate of 86.74. His tally included one century and seven fifties, proving instrumental in USA’s impressive rise on the international stage.

2. Greg Chappell (Australia)

Australia’s legendary leader Greg Chappell ranks second for his outstanding performance in the 1980/81 Benson & Hedges Tri-Series involving Australia, India, and New Zealand. Chappell scored 686 runs in 14 innings with an unbeaten best of 138. His average of 68.60, along with one century and five half-centuries, made him one of the most dependable captains of his era.

3. Richie Berrington (Scotland)

At number three is Scotland’s Richie Berrington, who accumulated 672 runs in 21 matches during the World Cup League 2. Averaging 48.00 with a strike rate of 83.58, he scored two hundreds and three fifties, steering Scotland to multiple victories with his calm and composed batting.

4. Scott Edwards (Netherlands)

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards also finds a place in this elite list. He scored 637 runs in 22 matches at a strike rate of 79.62, including five half-centuries. His consistent run-making played a major role in the Netherlands’ progress in international cricket.

5. Rohit Sharma (India)

Rounding off the list is India’s skipper Rohit Sharma, who was in sublime touch during the 2023 ICC World Cup. In just 11 innings, Rohit piled up 597 runs at a blistering strike rate of 125.94, featuring one century and three half-centuries. His aggressive starts at the top of the order set the tone for India’s dominant campaign.