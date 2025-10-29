Team India is currently touring Australia for a five-match T20I series. However, alongside the cricketing action, there’s distressing news coming out of Australia.

A tragic incident in Melbourne has shocked the cricket community. According to reports, a 17-year-old local cricketer suffered a life-threatening neck injury during practice and is now on life support.

Young Cricketer Critical After Freak Accident

As per local media reports (7 News Australia), the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Valley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully. The teenager was struck on the neck by a ball during a training session.

The impact was so severe that he was rushed to Monash Medical Centre, where doctors placed him on life support due to the seriousness of his condition.

Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia, and the clubs associated with the young player are closely monitoring the situation and offering all possible support to the family. The incident has left the local cricket fraternity in deep shock.

Reminiscent of Phil Hughes' Tragic Incident

This incident has drawn parallels to the tragic death of Phil Hughes in 2014. The former Australian batsman was hit on the neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney, which led to his untimely passing.

That tragedy remains one of the darkest days in cricket history - and the current situation has reignited painful memories for Australian cricket fans.

Everyone is now praying for the young player’s speedy recover.

