Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket17-Year-Old Melbourne Cricketer Battles For Life After Being Struck By Ball Before T20 Match

17-Year-Old Melbourne Cricketer Battles For Life After Being Struck By Ball Before T20 Match

The impact was so severe that he was rushed to Monash Medical Centre, where doctors placed him on life support due to the seriousness of his condition.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India is currently touring Australia for a five-match T20I series. However, alongside the cricketing action, there’s distressing news coming out of Australia.

A tragic incident in Melbourne has shocked the cricket community. According to reports, a 17-year-old local cricketer suffered a life-threatening neck injury during practice and is now on life support.

Young Cricketer Critical After Freak Accident

As per local media reports (7 News Australia), the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Valley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully. The teenager was struck on the neck by a ball during a training session.

The impact was so severe that he was rushed to Monash Medical Centre, where doctors placed him on life support due to the seriousness of his condition.

Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia, and the clubs associated with the young player are closely monitoring the situation and offering all possible support to the family. The incident has left the local cricket fraternity in deep shock.

Reminiscent of Phil Hughes' Tragic Incident

This incident has drawn parallels to the tragic death of Phil Hughes in 2014. The former Australian batsman was hit on the neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney, which led to his untimely passing.

That tragedy remains one of the darkest days in cricket history - and the current situation has reignited painful memories for Australian cricket fans.

Everyone is now praying for the young player’s speedy recover.

A few days back, Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was admitted to Sydney hospital after sustaining a serious injury to his left rib during the third ODI between India and Australia. The injury was severe enough to require intensive care treatment.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs AUS: When Is Team India's Next Match Against Australia?

Also on ABP Live | Suryakumar Yadav Breaks MS Dhoni's Longstanding T20I Record vs Australia

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Melbourne AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS T20 Series Cricketer Battles For Life
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Likely To Spoil MCG Showdown, Check Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Likely To Spoil MCG Showdown, Check Weather Forecast
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
States
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Debunks Murder Theory, Shows Solo Check-In
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Debunks Murder Theory, Shows Solo Check-In
Cities
Delhi: Parking Fees Doubled Amid GRAP II Restrictions, Pollution Woes — Check Rates
Delhi: Parking Fees Doubled Amid GRAP II Restrictions, Pollution Woes — Check Rates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget