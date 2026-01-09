Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence

A day after ED raids at I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s residence and office, the firm called the action an “unsettling precedent,” while TMC protests erupted in West Bengal.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain, the political consultancy firm has expressed serious concerns, describing the action as an “unsettling precedent” for professional organisations. Security personnel were stationed outside the I-PAC office at Infinity Waterside, Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata, as the ED carried out the searches. I-PAC, in its statement, said, “Officials from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the I-PAC office and at the residence of our Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. It was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent.”

I-PAC Raids Trigger TMC Protests

The organisation further stated that it has extended full cooperation to the agency and is engaging with the process in complete accordance with the law. The ED raids have sparked high drama in West Bengal, beginning Thursday after the searches at Pratik Jain’s residence. The actions have prompted protests from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. The ED has reportedly moved the Calcutta High Court over alleged interference by the state government in its investigation. I-PAC, which provides political consultancy services to the TMC, now remains at the center of a high-profile legal and political dispute, with the case continuing to attract attention across the region.

Consultancy Oversight Sparks Legal Debate

The raids have also sparked discussions on the role and oversight of professional political consultancy firms, raising questions about their engagement in electoral and political campaigns. While the ED maintains that the searches are part of a lawful investigation, I-PAC has underscored the importance of preserving institutional integrity for professional organisations, cautioning against any measures that may create a precarious precedent in the political and administrative landscape.

As the situation develops, all eyes remain on forthcoming updates regarding the legal proceedings and potential political ramifications. I-PAC’s cooperation with the authorities continues, and the TMC-led protests are being closely monitored to assess whether the situation may escalate further in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Enforcement Directorate conduct raids at the I-PAC office?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the I-PAC office and the residence of its Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. The reasons for the searches are part of a lawful investigation by the ED.

What is I-PAC's reaction to the ED raids?

I-PAC described the ED action as an

Have the ED raids on I-PAC led to any protests?

Yes, the ED raids have sparked protests from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. The ED has reportedly approached the Calcutta High Court over alleged state government interference.

What broader discussions have the raids on I-PAC sparked?

The raids have initiated discussions on the role and oversight of professional political consultancy firms, particularly their involvement in electoral campaigns. I-PAC has emphasized the need to preserve institutional integrity.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
Enforcement Directorate Mamata Banerjee KOLKATA
