Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asim Urges US To ‘Kidnap’ Netanyahu

‘Worst Criminal Of Humanity’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asim Urges US To ‘Kidnap’ Netanyahu

A video clip of the interview has surfaced on social media, though HT.com said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made strong remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, calling him “the worst criminal of humanity”.

Speaking to Pakistani television channel Geo, Asif said the United States should “kidnap” Netanyahu and bring him before a court, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

“Netanyahu should be the biggest wanted criminal now. US should kidnap him (Netanyahu) and start proceedings in some of its court, if it is a friend of humanity,” Asif said in the interview, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

Calls For Legal Action Abroad

During the interview, Asif went further when asked whether the Israeli prime minister could be taken to another country. On a suggestion that Netanyahu be brought to Ankara, the defence minister said, “Turkey should then ensure justice on what they (Israel) have done with the Palestinians.”

He also suggested that Turkey could itself abduct Netanyahu, referring repeatedly to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against the Israeli leader.

“Turkey may abduct Netanyahu, and we Pakistanis are praying for it,” Asif was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post.

Reference To ICC Arrest Warrant

While making his remarks, Asif cited the ICC’s warrant against Netanyahu multiple times and argued that nations should act to enforce international justice.

The ICC issued the arrest warrant against Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, on alleged charges of “war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”

Context Of Recent US Action

Asif’s comments come days after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a sophisticated operation and put him on trial in New York, a development he referenced while making his remarks.

A video clip of the interview has surfaced on social media, though HT.com said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Israel Rejects Pakistan Role In Gaza

Separately, on Friday, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, speaking to NDTV, expressed reservations over a proposal involving Pakistani troops in a potential International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza under the next phase of a Trump-led peace plan.

Azar indicated that Israel is not in favour of Pakistan’s participation in such a force and would prefer working with countries it trusts. When asked directly whether Israel would accept a role for the Pakistan Army in Gaza, Azar replied with a clear “no”, citing Pakistan’s links with terrorist organisations.

Related Video

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

Frequently Asked Questions

What strong remarks did Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif make about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

Khawaja Asif called Benjamin Netanyahu 'the worst criminal of humanity' and suggested the US should 'kidnap' him for trial.

What action did Asif suggest the US should take regarding Netanyahu?

Asif proposed that the US should 'kidnap' Netanyahu and bring him to justice in one of its courts, if it considers itself a friend of humanity.

What role did Asif suggest Turkey could play concerning Netanyahu?

Asif suggested Turkey could abduct Netanyahu and ensure justice for the actions against Palestinians, referencing the ICC arrest warrant.

What specific charges are mentioned in the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu?

The ICC warrant alleges war crimes of starvation, intentionally directing attacks against civilians, murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu US Pakistan Khawaja Asim Pakistan Defence Minister
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
India
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
World
Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Anti-Government Protests
Internet Shut In Iran Amid Mass Agitation, India 'Monitoring Situation Closely'
Business
MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget