Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made strong remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, calling him “the worst criminal of humanity”.

Speaking to Pakistani television channel Geo, Asif said the United States should “kidnap” Netanyahu and bring him before a court, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

“Netanyahu should be the biggest wanted criminal now. US should kidnap him (Netanyahu) and start proceedings in some of its court, if it is a friend of humanity,” Asif said in the interview, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

Calls For Legal Action Abroad

During the interview, Asif went further when asked whether the Israeli prime minister could be taken to another country. On a suggestion that Netanyahu be brought to Ankara, the defence minister said, “Turkey should then ensure justice on what they (Israel) have done with the Palestinians.”

He also suggested that Turkey could itself abduct Netanyahu, referring repeatedly to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against the Israeli leader.

“Turkey may abduct Netanyahu, and we Pakistanis are praying for it,” Asif was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post.

Reference To ICC Arrest Warrant

While making his remarks, Asif cited the ICC’s warrant against Netanyahu multiple times and argued that nations should act to enforce international justice.

The ICC issued the arrest warrant against Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, on alleged charges of “war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”

Context Of Recent US Action

Asif’s comments come days after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a sophisticated operation and put him on trial in New York, a development he referenced while making his remarks.

A video clip of the interview has surfaced on social media, though HT.com said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Israel Rejects Pakistan Role In Gaza

Separately, on Friday, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, speaking to NDTV, expressed reservations over a proposal involving Pakistani troops in a potential International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza under the next phase of a Trump-led peace plan.

Azar indicated that Israel is not in favour of Pakistan’s participation in such a force and would prefer working with countries it trusts. When asked directly whether Israel would accept a role for the Pakistan Army in Gaza, Azar replied with a clear “no”, citing Pakistan’s links with terrorist organisations.