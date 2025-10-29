IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's World Cup Semi Final
Team India gear up to taken on Australia in the second ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Final. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast, and other details ahead.
India beat New Zealand to secure the final ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi final spot. They now have to face Australia and beat them to proceed to the final.
The Aussies, defending champions, are undefeated in this campaign so far, and are among the only three teams to have beaten the Women In Blue in this tournament.
They appear to hold a psychological edge, but India will have the backing of the home crowd. For those interested in the clash, here's when and where to watch the India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Final:
IND vs AUS Semi Final Live Streaming
Those in India can watch the IND vs AUS Women's World Cup semi final live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
Here is the related information for other fans around the globe:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
India vs Australia Semi Final: TV Broadcast Details
The Star Sports Network TV channels will be broadcasting the IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Semi Final in India.
Here's the related information for other regions:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
IND vs AUS: WC Semi Final Match Date and Time
The ICC Women's World Cup Semi Final between India and Australia will be played on October 30, 2025.
The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the first ball scheduled to be bowled exactly half-an-hour later, that is at 3:00 PM IST.
Also Check: ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Climbs To No. 1 Spot; Check Where Virat Kohli Stands