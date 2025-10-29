Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's World Cup Semi Final

Team India gear up to taken on Australia in the second ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Final. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast, and other details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India beat New Zealand to secure the final ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi final spot. They now have to face Australia and beat them to proceed to the final.

The Aussies, defending champions, are undefeated in this campaign so far, and are among the only three teams to have beaten the Women In Blue in this tournament. 

They appear to hold a psychological edge, but India will have the backing of the home crowd. For those interested in the clash, here's when and where to watch the India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Final:

IND vs AUS Semi Final Live Streaming

Those in India can watch the IND vs AUS Women's World Cup semi final live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Here is the related information for other fans around the globe:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

India vs Australia Semi Final: TV Broadcast Details

The Star Sports Network TV channels will be broadcasting the IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Semi Final in India.

Here's the related information for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

IND vs AUS: WC Semi Final Match Date and Time

The ICC Women's World Cup Semi Final between India and Australia will be played on October 30, 2025. 

The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the first ball scheduled to be bowled exactly half-an-hour later, that is at 3:00 PM IST.

Also Check: ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Climbs To No. 1 Spot; Check Where Virat Kohli Stands

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
