HomeSportsCricketICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Climbs To No. 1 Spot; Check Where Virat Kohli Stands

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Climbs To No. 1 Spot; Check Where Virat Kohli Stands

Rohit Sharma replaces Shubman Gill in the latest ICC rankings as the number one One Day International (ODI) batsman with a rating of 781.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma has been named the number 1 One Day International batsman in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

He recently played three ODIs in Australia, against Australia, and while his first outing, in Perth, ended on just 8 runs, he went on to score 73, and then a century (121 to be precise) in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

Notably, Rohit has toppled Shubman Gill, his opening partner in the national side and their new ODI captain, to summit this list.

As for Gill, he has gone down two spots, placed third just below Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zardan.

Latest ICC Rankings: Where Does Virat Kohli Stand?

Virat Kohli registered two consecutive ducks in the same Australia ODI series, before firing back with 74 runs in the final match in Sydney. 

However, he has gone down one spot in the latest ICC rankings, and is now at the 6th spot.

It is worth noting that this IND vs AUS ODI series was the first time both Rohit and Kohli since the ICC Champions Trophy final, which was played all the back on March 9, 2025.

Although they had featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in between, that tournament, too, concluded very early in June 2025. Since then, these Indian stalwarts faced no competitive cricket experience. 

The lack of game time showed, particularly for Virat Kohli, who was sent back for a duck in Perth and Adelaide. Rohit also struggled early on in the second ODI, but adjusted to the conditions eventually, stitching together a handy half century.

ICC ODI Batsmen Rankings: Top 10 Players

Here are the top 10 ODI batsmen according to the latest ICC rankings:

1) Rohit Sharma - India

2) Ibrahim Zardan - Afghanistan

3) Shubman Gill - India 

4) Babar Azam - Pakistan

5) Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

6) Virat Kohli - India 

7) Charith Asalanka - Sri Lanka

8) Harry Tector - Ireland

9) Shreyas Iyer - India

10) Shai Hope - West Indies

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Read more
