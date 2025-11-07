IND vs AUS 5th T20I Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 5th T20I Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details

IND vs AUS 5th T20I match will be held in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, where the pace-friendly conditions could challenge India’s batters.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The fourth T20I between India and Australia took place on November 6, with Team India clinching a dominant 48-run win to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. It was India’s second consecutive victory, showcasing their strong comeback after losing the second game.

Now, all eyes are on the fifth and final T20I, which will decide the fate of the series. While Suryakumar Yadav’s side will aim to seal a memorable series win, Australia will be desperate to level things 2-2 and avoid a home defeat.

In the previous match in Gold Coast, India posted 167 runs, thanks to key contributions from the middle order. The bowlers then delivered a brilliant performance, bowling out Australia for 119 in 18.2 overs. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match for his all-round show.

The series decider will be held in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, where the pace-friendly conditions could challenge India’s batters. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Match Date, Time, Venue

India vs Australia 5th T20I will begin at 1:45 pm IST on November 8, 2025 (Saturday) at Brisbane, Gabba.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming Details

India vs Australia 5th T20I will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website and telecast on Star Sports network.

Squads

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS Date IND Vs AUS 5th T20I Match IND Vs AUS Predicted Playing XIs
