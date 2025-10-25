Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Travis Head Sets New Australian Record In Sydney

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Travis Head Sets New Australian Record In Sydney

Travis Head blasted 29 runs off 25 balls in the third IND vs AUS ODI in Sydney, smashing six crisp fours in the process and breaching a significant milestone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Travis Head blasted 29 runs off 25 balls in the third ODI against India in Sydney, smashing six crisp fours in the process.

During this innings, he reached a major career milestone, crossing 3,000 ODI runs. Head and Mitchell Marsh had laid the foundation with a solid 61-run opening stand.

After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat first. Head and Marsh started cautiously, rotating strike and building momentum, but it was Head’s attacking strokes that eventually led to his dismissal by Mohammed Siraj in the 10th over.

Travis Head Makes History

Travis Head became the fastest Australian cricketer to reach 3,000 One Day International runs during the third IND vs AUS ODI today, October 25, 2025, surpassing Steve Smith’s previous record.

While Smith achieved the feat in 79 innings, Head accomplished it in just 76. Globally, Hashim Amla still holds the record as the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs, achieving it in 57 innings.

As far as Indian players are concerned, Shikhar Dhawan, now retired from international cricket, is the quickest to this milestone at the moment, reaching the figure in 72 innings.

India’s Challenge In The ODI Series

Australia has already sealed the three-match ODI series. They claimed victory in the rain-hit opener in Perth by 7 wickets and won the second match by 2 wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In today’s clash, Shubman Gill and India are playing for pride. Historically, Australia has never completed a clean sweep against India in ODIs on home soil. To avoid that unwanted record, India will need a strong showing in the final ODI.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in both matches so far, and fans are eagerly waiting for a match-defining innings from him today. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen in the second innings.

Also Check: WATCH: Virat Kohli Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Matt Short In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI IND Vs AUS ODI Travis Head ODI Stats Travis Head Stats India Vs Australia Travis Head Record Travis Head 3000 Runs Travis Head Odi Runs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
South Cinema
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Arms Dealer Koku Pahadia Arrested After Intense Encounter with Police in Mehrauli, Delhi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Delhi; Likely to Meet PM Modi for Key Discussions
Breaking: Technical Glitch Traps 18 on Ferris Wheel in Kolhapur; All Safely Rescued by Fire Brigade
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget