IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Travis Head Sets New Australian Record In Sydney

Travis Head blasted 29 runs off 25 balls in the third ODI against India in Sydney, smashing six crisp fours in the process.

During this innings, he reached a major career milestone, crossing 3,000 ODI runs. Head and Mitchell Marsh had laid the foundation with a solid 61-run opening stand.

After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat first. Head and Marsh started cautiously, rotating strike and building momentum, but it was Head’s attacking strokes that eventually led to his dismissal by Mohammed Siraj in the 10th over.

Travis Head Makes History

Travis Head became the fastest Australian cricketer to reach 3,000 One Day International runs during the third IND vs AUS ODI today, October 25, 2025, surpassing Steve Smith’s previous record.

While Smith achieved the feat in 79 innings, Head accomplished it in just 76. Globally, Hashim Amla still holds the record as the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs, achieving it in 57 innings.

As far as Indian players are concerned, Shikhar Dhawan, now retired from international cricket, is the quickest to this milestone at the moment, reaching the figure in 72 innings.

India’s Challenge In The ODI Series

Australia has already sealed the three-match ODI series. They claimed victory in the rain-hit opener in Perth by 7 wickets and won the second match by 2 wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In today’s clash, Shubman Gill and India are playing for pride. Historically, Australia has never completed a clean sweep against India in ODIs on home soil. To avoid that unwanted record, India will need a strong showing in the final ODI.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in both matches so far, and fans are eagerly waiting for a match-defining innings from him today. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen in the second innings.

