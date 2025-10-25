WATCH: Virat Kohli Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Matt Short In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Matt Short In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning reflex catch at square leg to dismiss Matt Short in the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI at Sydney, giving India a crucial breakthrough.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India was asked to bowl first after having lost the toss in Sydney ahead of the third IND vs AUS ODI. 

The Australian innings was off to a flier before Mohammed Siraj broke the opening partnership at 61, sending back Travis Head. In walked Matt Short, who looked in great touch, like he has in this series.

However, he was dismissed on 30, thanks to a stunning catch by Virat Kohli, who was standing at square leg. Check it out:

The shot was hit hard and seemed to have taken Kohli by surprise as well, but his sharp reflexes helped him complete the catch successfully, providing Washington Sundar with his first wicket of the match.

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Series So Far

Virat Kohli has had a very poor return to international cricket with this IND vs AUS ODI series.

He faced eight balls in Perth to be dismissed for a duck, and then four balls in Adelaide to head back without opening his account. 

Kohli has been an asset in the field though, as he has been throughout his lengthy career, one of the best examples of which is today's catch of Matt Short.

It goes without saying that the Indian cricket icon would be hoping to close off the series on a positive note. He is yet to bat, as India is fielding in the first innings. 

At the time of writing, Australia are four wickets down with just a few runs short of 200. With 15 overs left, they would certainly look to breach the 300-run mark, but that remains to be seen.

Also Check: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's Stellar Record At Sydney Cricket Ground

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE Virat Kohli Catch India Vs Australia Live Ind Vs Aus Virat Kohli Catch Virat Kohli Catch Video
Read more
