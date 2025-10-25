IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Smashes Back-To-Back 50s Down Under

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Smashes Back-To-Back 50s Down Under

Rohit Sharma has had another solid outing in the third India vs Australia ODI. The Men in Blue have been tasked to score 237 runs in the final match of the series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma's 73 off 97 in Adelaide was crucial for India posting a decent total on the board, which ultimately turned out inadequate to defend.

Today, during the third IND vs AUS ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he was tasked to set the tone for India's 237 run chase, and did exactly that, contributing with a 50-run partnership with the captain, Shubman Gill, early on.

He then went on to score his second half century of the series, and 60th in the format, in 63 balls.

Virat Kohli is on the other end, who himself has been struggling with the bat, registering two consecutive ducks in Perth and Adelaide, but has looked in pretty good touch today thus far.

Rohit Sharma Reaches 60th ODI Half Century

After being dismissed for just 8 runs on his return to international cricket, Rohit Sharma has bounced back fiercely, first hitting 73 in Adelaide, and then notching another 50 in Sydney. 

These two innings accounted for his 59th and 60th half centuries in the 50-over format, in which he was the skipper ahead of this series.

Many were worried about this tour possibly being the last of The Hitman, and Virat Kohli as well, however, the signs suggest there is still a lot left in the tank.

This innings of Rohit Sharma, till the time of this writing, has seen six boundaries and one six lofted over the covers. Rest of the runs have come from timely rotation of the strike, first with Gill and currently with Kohli. 

The Sydney Cricket Ground has, historically, been  productive venue for him. Prior to this match, he had 7 50+ scores at this ground, which includes an ODI ton. 

He has now registered his 8th 50+ score in Sydney, chasing Australia's 236 with a plethora of overs still left to go.

Check Out: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Travis Head Sets New Australian Record In Sydney

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Score Ind Vs Aus Odi Rohit Sharma
