IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online

India will face Australia in the third and final match of the on-going One Day International series this Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The victor of this series has already been decided, Australia, who beat India in the first two games at Perth and Adelaide. Both teams now head over to Sydney for the ultimate 50-over clash.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can catch all the action from the third India vs Australia ODI live on the JioHotstar app and official website, just like the earlier games.

Note that to watch the full match online, viewers will need an active subscription to the platform.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: TV Broadcast Information

The live telecast of the third ODI between India and Australia from Adelaide will be available on the Star Sports Network channels, bringing every moment straight to your TV screens.

IND vs AUS: Match and Toss Timings

The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI is set to kick off at 9:00 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8:30 AM IST, half an hour before play begins. The playing XIs for both sides will be revealed after the toss.

Now, let’s take a look at the complete ODI series squads for India and Australia ahead of this exciting clash:

IND - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

AUS - Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green

After this ODI match, India and Australia will meet in a five-match T20I series, which starts from October 29, 2025. Mitchell Marsh will continue leading the home side, while Suryakumar Yadav will step in as captain of the Men in Blue.