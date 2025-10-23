IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Men in Blue Fight Back, Post 264 in Adelaide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India have posted a score of 264 runs on the board, playing against Australia in Adelaide in the second of a three-match One Day International series.

Their innings looked timid at the start, especially Rohit Sharma, who was coming off a several-month long hiatus to this tour, and just 8 runs in the first match.

There were some early setbacks, especially involving Virat Kohli, but the Men in Blue were set on course, courtesy of a productive Rohit Sharma-Shreyas Iyer partnership.

IND vs AUS: Rohit, Iyer Led The Charge

India were invited to bat after Mitchell Marsh, captain of the Australian team, won the toss.

The decision looked to have worked greatly in their favor early on, as openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma failed to keep the score ticking.

The latter particularly seemed off early on, and the pressure of a stagnant scoreboard got to the Indian captain on the other end, who despite looking to be in good touch, fell early on 9, caught at the edge of the inner circle.

Virat Kohli then walked in, after scoring a duck in the first game, and walked back four deliveries later, once again, without opening his account.

Things could have gotten out of hand, but Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer took the innings under control from then, building a steady partnership. The former scored 73 off 97, and the latter 61 off 77.

Once they were gone though, wickets fell relatively quickly. Then it was only Axar Patel scoring 44, with some boundaries off Harshit Rana's bat in the death overs that allowed the total to go past 260 runs.

IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Australia - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood