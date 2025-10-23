Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Men in Blue Fight Back, Post 264 in Adelaide

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Men in Blue Fight Back, Post 264 in Adelaide

The first innings of the second IND vs AUS ODI fixture, being played in Adelaide have concluded. India has tasked the home side to score 265 to win the match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have posted a score of 264 runs on the board, playing against Australia in Adelaide in the second of a three-match One Day International series.

Their innings looked timid at the start, especially Rohit Sharma, who was coming off a several-month long hiatus to this tour, and just 8 runs in the first match. 

There were some early setbacks, especially involving Virat Kohli, but the Men in Blue were set on course, courtesy of a productive Rohit Sharma-Shreyas Iyer partnership.

IND vs AUS: Rohit, Iyer Led The Charge

India were invited to bat after Mitchell Marsh, captain of the Australian team, won the toss. 

The decision looked to have worked greatly in their favor early on, as openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma failed to keep the score ticking. 

The latter particularly seemed off early on, and the pressure of a stagnant scoreboard got to the Indian captain on the other end, who despite looking to be in good touch, fell early on 9, caught at the edge of the inner circle.

Virat Kohli then walked in, after scoring a duck in the first game, and walked back four deliveries later, once again, without opening his account. 

Things could have gotten out of hand, but Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer took the innings under control from then, building a steady partnership. The former scored 73 off 97, and the latter 61 off 77.

Once they were gone though, wickets fell relatively quickly. Then it was only Axar Patel scoring 44, with some boundaries off Harshit Rana's bat in the death overs that allowed the total to go past 260 runs.

IND vs AUS: 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Australia - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI India Vs Australia Live Score Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer Harshit Rana IND Vs AUS ODI Score
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget