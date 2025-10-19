Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Sets Unwanted Record No Batsman Wants

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Sets Unwanted Record No Batsman Wants

Expectations were high, but Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck after just eight balls, marking an unfortunate first in his career.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The first ODI of three-match series between India and Australia kicked off today at Perth Stadium. After winning the toss, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh elected to field, a decision that quickly looked astute as India stumbled from the outset.

Making his comeback to international cricket after nearly seven months, Virat Kohli faced a nightmare start.

Virat's unfortunate first in his career 

Expectations were high, but the former captain was dismissed for a duck after just eight balls, marking an unfortunate first in his career - his first time being dismissed without scoring in an ODI on Australian soil.

This disappointing return adds an unwanted record to Kohli’s illustrious career, especially since he is set to play his final three matches in Australia. Known for his strong performances Down Under, Kohli will be keen to move past this innings and bounce back in the second ODI.

India Stumbles Early in Perth ODI; Top Order Falters

Team India suffered a poor start in the first ODI against Australia at Perth. Virat Kohli, making his long-awaited comeback, couldn’t make an impact, while Rohit Sharma managed just 8 runs off 14 balls and young captain Shubman Gill scored only 10 runs.

The top order’s struggles saw India lose 3 wickets for 37 runs in 11.5 overs. At the time of the rain interruption, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were at the crease, tasked with steadying the innings and rebuilding after the early collapse.

Second Rain Delay Disrupts Perth ODI

The second rain interruption of the morning has further unsettled play, and the weather forecast looks worrying for cricket fans. The match has already been reduced to 49 overs per side, adding more pressure on both teams to adjust their strategies.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Virat Kohli Unwanted Record India Tour Australia IND Vs AUS ODI Series
