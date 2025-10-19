IPL 2026 Mini Auction Details: Date, Venue, Full List Of Teams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still quite far out, but many fans are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2026 mini auction.

This is when all participating franchsies release some players from the existing squads, and look to fill those spots with new names (or the same) in the player auctions.

Teams like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had disappointing runs in the previous season, and hence, are expected to make major overhauls to their lineup.

So, let's take a look at what we know about the IPL 2026 mini auction so far.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction Date

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not revealed any official date for the IPL 2026 mini auction just yet.

However, a report by Cricbuzz suggest that it might take place mid-December this year, particularly between December 13 and 15, 2025.

With not a time left in that period, fans won't have to wait for too long to find out if that will be the case or not.

IPL 2026: Auction Venue

The BCCI has not provided any information regarding the IPL 2026 mini auction venue either.

The event has taken places overseas on a few occassions. For instance, the 2024 auctions were held in Dubai, UAE, and the 2025 IPL auction was conducted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

That can be the case again, but as of this writing, October 19, 2025, the official IPL 2026 auction venue has not been revealed.

IPL 2026: Full List of Teams

Here are all the 10 teams in the Indian Premier League:

Delhi Captails (DC)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

