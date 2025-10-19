IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming: Match Start Time, Live Streaming App & TV Broadcast Info

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: The long wait for fans is finally over - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to return to international action after almost eight months.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia takes place today at Optus Stadium in Perth. Many fans have been wondering about the live telecast and streaming details, so here’s everything you need to know - from match timing to broadcast platforms.

Shubman Gill’s First ODI Series as Full-Time Captain

IND vs AUS ODI series also marks Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s full-time ODI captain. It will be a challenging test for the young skipper, but he will have strong support from seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom bring immense experience as former captains.

Interestingly, Australia have never won an ODI in Perth, having lost all three previous encounters at the venue, while India will be playing their first ODI at the Optus Stadium.

Match Details

Match Date: October 19, 2025

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Match Start Time (IST): 9:00 AM

Toss Time (IST): 8:30 AM

Where to Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live

IND vs AUS TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Continuous rain in Perth could delay the toss, which is set for 8:30 AM IST, and may also lead to changes in the match schedule if the weather fails to clear.

Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen