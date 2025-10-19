Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming: Match Start Time, Live Streaming App & TV Broadcast Info

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming: Match Start Time, Live Streaming App & TV Broadcast Info

IND vs AUS ODI series also marks Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s full-time ODI captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: The long wait for fans is finally over - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to return to international action after almost eight months.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia takes place today at Optus Stadium in Perth. Many fans have been wondering about the live telecast and streaming details, so here’s everything you need to know - from match timing to broadcast platforms.

Shubman Gill’s First ODI Series as Full-Time Captain

IND vs AUS ODI series also marks Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s full-time ODI captain. It will be a challenging test for the young skipper, but he will have strong support from seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom bring immense experience as former captains.

Interestingly, Australia have never won an ODI in Perth, having lost all three previous encounters at the venue, while India will be playing their first ODI at the Optus Stadium.

Match Details

Match Date: October 19, 2025

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Match Start Time (IST): 9:00 AM

Toss Time (IST): 8:30 AM

Where to Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live

IND vs AUS TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Continuous rain in Perth could delay the toss, which is set for 8:30 AM IST, and may also lead to changes in the match schedule if the weather fails to clear.

Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND Ind Vs Aus Live IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS Live Streaming IND Vs AUS Start Time IND Vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Cricket
Perth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?
Perth Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback?
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget