IND U19 vs PAK U19, Asia Cup Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final will feature a high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. India sealed their place in the final by defeating Sri Lanka in the first semi-final on Friday, while Pakistan booked their spot after overcoming Bangladesh in the second semi-final.

The title match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 21, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Semi-final results

India-Sri Lanka semi-final was affected by rain and reduced from 50 overs to 20 overs per side. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, restricting Sri Lanka to 138 runs. In the chase, Aaron George (58) and Vihan Malhotra (61) guided India to an eight-wicket victory. Pakistan also recorded an eight-wicket win in their semi-final.

Rain also played a role in the second semi-final, which was shortened to 27 overs per side. Bangladesh were dismissed for 121 runs, with Abdul Subhan starring for Pakistan by claiming four wickets. Pakistan chased down the target comfortably in the 17th over, securing their place in the final.

IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Date

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Final will take place on December 21, Sunday.

IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Time

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 match of Asia Cup Final will start at 10:30 AM IST and the toss is scheduled at 10:00 AM IST.

IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Venue

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 match of Asia Cup Final will be held at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, UAE.

IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Live Streaming and Telecast

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 match of Asia Cup Final will stream live on SonyLiv app and the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

India vs Pakistan final after a decade

This will be the first time since 2014 that India and Pakistan face each other in the Under-19 Asia Cup final. In that edition, India defeated Pakistan by 40 runs to lift the trophy. Earlier, in 2012, the final between the two sides ended in a tie, and the title was shared.

India’s 10th final appearance

The Under-19 Asia Cup began in 1989, with India winning the inaugural title against Sri Lanka. India also emerged champions in the second edition, again beating Sri Lanka. After sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2012, India won the 2014 final against their arch-rivals. India reached the final in the previous edition in 2024 as well but lost to Bangladesh.

Pakistan last appeared in the final in 2017, where they were beaten by Afghanistan.