IND U19 vs NZ U19: Toss Postponed Over Poor Outfield, Match Start Time Revealed

Umpires have been discussing the situation with both captains, while players from both sides continue warming up.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

IND U19 vs NZ U19 Toss Postponed Over Poor Outfield, Match Start Time: The final league-stage clash between India Under-19 and New Zealand Under-19 is scheduled to take place today in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The game was set to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss originally planned for 1:00 PM IST. However, the toss has been postponed due to the outfield being in poor condition.

Outfield issues delay proceedings

Observers have noted signs of concern, with the supersopper moving around the ground and officials inspecting multiple spots. Several areas of the field appear to be badly affected, and one section seems to be wet, which has caused the delay.

As of now, there is no official update on the revised start time for the match.

India Under-19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chauhan, RS Ambris, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Uddhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Mohammed Enan.

New Zealand Under-19 Squad: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogg, Tom Jones (captain), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe (wk), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn More, Selvin Sanjaya, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison.

Unbeaten India U19 face New Zealand U19 in their final Group B clash today. India has already secured a Super Six spot with clinical wins over USA and Bangladesh as the "Boys in Blue" aim for a perfect group-stage record.

For New Zealand, this is a do-or-die encounter. After rain washed out their first two fixtures, Kiwis are desperate for a win to guarantee qualification. All eyes are on India's batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and in-form Abhigyan Kundu, while New Zealand relies on captain Tom Jones to lead their charge.

